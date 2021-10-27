Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims collaborates with Fendi
LOS ANGELES : Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims is collaborating with Fendi on a new clothing collection of body-hugging apparel, the companies said on Monday.
It is slated to be launched on Nov 9 and was jointly designed by Kardashian and British fashion designer Kim Jones, said Fendi, LVMH's Italian luxury fashion house.
Skims, which in April was valued at US$1.6 billion (S$2.2 billion), has gained popularity with younger shoppers since its launch in 2019 by Kardashian, helped by the US reality star and businesswoman's huge social media following. - REUTERS
