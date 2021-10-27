TV

Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims collaborates with Fendi

Kim Kardashian's collaboration with Fendi will include form-fitting tops, see-through bras and puffer jackets. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 27, 2021 06:00 am

LOS ANGELES : Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims is collaborating with Fendi on a new clothing collection of body-hugging apparel, the companies said on Monday.

It is slated to be launched on Nov 9 and was jointly designed by Kardashian and British fashion designer Kim Jones, said Fendi, LVMH's Italian luxury fashion house.

Skims, which in April was valued at US$1.6 billion (S$2.2 billion), has gained popularity with younger shoppers since its launch in 2019 by Kardashian, helped by the US reality star and businesswoman's huge social media following. - REUTERS

