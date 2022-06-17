 Kit Harington to return as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones spin-off, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Kit Harington to return as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones spin-off

British actor Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow.PHOTO: AFP
Jun 17, 2022 06:06 pm

LOS ANGELES - A spin-off from the hit series Game Of Thrones is in early development, with one of its most popular characters set to return.

According to entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter, British actor Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as Jon Snow, an upright hero who was thought to be an illegitimate son but turned out to be the heir to the throne.

The as-yet unnamed show is said to be set after the events of the original HBO series, which ran from 2011 to 2019 and became one of the biggest television shows of all time.

It may also feature cameos from other fan-favourite characters who survived the finale of the notoriously bloodthirsty series, such as sisters Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

Several spin-offs have been in the works for years and a prequel series, House Of The Dragon, set 200 years before the original, will premiere in August.

