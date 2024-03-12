Lina Ng proud of son who completed OCS

Lina Ng with her son Jeriel Lam at the OCS commissioning ceremony.

Home-grown actress Lina Ng, 49, posted on social media on March 10 that her eldest son Jeriel Lam, who enlisted in early 2023, had asked her in December 2023 what she wanted for Christmas.

“To affix the rank on you, on your Officer Cadet School (OCS) commissioning day,” Ng said.

Her 20-year-old son replied: “Okay, I’ll make it happen.”

“And true to his word, he did,” Ng wrote on Instagram, as she posted a video of her and the family attending the ceremony on March 9. “We celebrated the remarkable achievement of our family’s first army officer.”

The actress is married to former national bowler Mike Lam and they have two younger sons – Joel, 18, and Samuel, 13.

Ng was seen in the video hugging her eldest son and saying: “Yay, today I get my Christmas present.”

Jeriel was in tears as he hugged his father and brothers.

“Can I put the rank on you first?” Ng was heard asking in the video.

The actress and her husband then took turns affixing the Second Lieutenant Rank Epaulette for their son.

“It’s been a journey of perseverance spanning 38 challenging weeks,” Ng wrote on Instagram, referring to the completion of 38 weeks of rigorous training at OCS. “Jeriel’s unwavering determination and tireless effort have carried him through every obstacle.”

She added: “My heart swells with pride for you, my son.”