Loved ones say goodbye to Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang in low-key funeral

Kenneth Tsang's studio posted on social media a photo of him on the set of a movie five years ago, showing him at the funeral of the character he played.

HONG KONG - A low-key funeral was held for veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang on Tuesday (May 17). The 87-year-old had been found dead in a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong on April 27.

According to Hong Kong media reports, the funeral was attended by his wife, actress Lisa Chiao Chiao; his daughter Musette Tsang from his second marriage with columnist Barbara Tang; as well as Tang and her husband Franco Yuen.

Also in attendance were Tsang's friends such as veteran actor Bowie Wu and actress Helen Ma.

Musette Tsang told the media previously that her half-brother, Kenneth Tsang's son from his first marriage to the late actress Landi Chang, was based in Canada and would not be returning to Hong Kong to attend the funeral partly due to the territory's quarantine measures.

The memorial ended at about 3pm on Tuesday, with Tsang's casket moved to a crematorium afterwards. Musette Tsang said the family had not decided where to place his ashes.

Ma, 71, posted on social media a photo of Tsang's portrait used at the funeral and wrote: "Sending Brother Kenneth Tsang on his last journey with reluctance...see you in another world."

Musette Tsang told the media that the photo was chosen by Chiao. She said the photo was taken by a photographer in the United States and was her father's favourite.

Kenneth Tsang's studio also posted a photo of him taken five years ago on the set of a movie featuring the funeral of his character in the show.

Tsang, who has acted in more than 200 television serials and movies, starred in Singapore TV serials such as The Teochew Family (1995), The Unbeatables II (1996) and The New Adventures Of Wisely (1998).

One of his last movie credits was a guest appearance in crime thriller Man On The Edge, released in April, which starred Richie Jen, Simon Yam and Patrick Tam.