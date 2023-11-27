Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng gets praise for stint on The Daily Show

Ronny Chieng appeared as guest host on The Daily Show for the first time on Nov 21.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia-born comedian Ronny Chieng is getting glowing reviews from both fellow celebrities and fans on social media following his appearance as the guest host of popular American satirical news programme The Daily Show (1996 to present).

The actor, who is based in New York, joined The Daily Show team in 2015 as a correspondent. He guest co-hosted with American comedian Michael Kosta on Oct 19 and appeared as guest host for the first time on Nov 21.

The Daily Show has been guest-hosted by different comedians every week since South African comedian-writer Trevor Noah – who had helmed the show since 2015 – vacated his seat in December 2022.

“I am Ronny Chieng, and I am guest-hosting for one day only. Dreams do come true,” Chieng deadpanned on the Nov 21 episode, drawing laughter from the studio audience. “I just want to thank the network for believing in me for 23 minutes only.”

On Nov 24, the 38-year-old shared his sentiments on Instagram.

“What a dream to host @thedailyshow. Everything good that has happened to me in America is because of this show,” he wrote.

He also thanked British comedian John Oliver for his advice over the years and for being “the best guest interview I could ask for”.

Online praise filled the post’s comment section.

“So deserved. Malaysia boleh,” wrote Malaysian-British actor Henry Golding, who acted with him in the romantic comedy film Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

“Wow. Awesome. So proud of you,” added Chinese-American actor Daniel Wu, who starred alongside Chieng in the Disney+ fantasy series American Born Chinese (2023).

“Once again – congratulations, bro. Well deserved,” wrote Malaysian stand-up comedian Harith Iskander.

Netizens were similarly thrilled and expressed on social media that they wanted to see more of Chieng.

Wa Tak Tau wrote: “Another new milestone. Recognition of your great talent. Congratulations.”

@MK-jn9uu said: “Why doesn’t he have a larger segment, let alone his own show? He consistently gets the most views.”

@patrickdgarez86 added: “If Ronny became the permanent host, I would return as a regular viewer. Without denigrating any of the other hosts, this gentleman is on another level of delicious stinging sarcasm and polished, intelligent delivery.”

Chieng is a Johor native who spent his formative years in Singapore and the United States, and later studied law in Australia.

His acting roles include superhero film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021), horror flick M3GAN (2022) and raunchy comedy Joy Ride (2023). – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK