Moses Chan ends 16-year TVB Best Actor award drought

The TVB Anniversary Awards is the Hong Kong equivalent of the Emmy Awards – the top recognition for on-television greatness.

In 2007, actor Moses Chan won the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for his part as Tong Chi On in Heart Of Greed. He was 36 years old and single.

In 2008, Chan was nominated in the same category for his role as Kam Wing Ka in Moonlight Resonance. He was nominated again in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

He was 40 and made public his love interest in Aimee Chan.

In 2012, Moses was again nominated for Best Actor In A Leading Role for his part as Miu Tin in The Last Steep Ascent.

In 2013, he was not nominated but he won the best award – Moses married Aimee in June.

Moses was back on the nomination list in 2015 and 2017. His last nomination was in 2020 for his role as Kiu Sing in Death By Zero.

It has been a long wait.

So it was understandable that Aimee was so overwhelmed with joy that she could not hold back her tears as she presented the TVB Best Actor In A Leading Role award to her husband on Jan 14.

TVB had arranged for the wives of the nominees to be on stage. Aimee stood alongside Roxanne Tong, Phoebe Sin and Priscilla Wong, anxiously waiting to see whose husband would be taking home the trophy that evening.

Moses, who has been with TVB for 23 years, said: "As I get older, I have more experience and demands on acting. The award tells me that I am moving in the right direction, and I can continue to do it."