Naomi Neo picks up new ride at McLaren showroom, parks it next to her lambo at home

If you got it, flaunt it.

Someone must have hammered home that mantra to influencer Naomi Neo when she was a child, because as far as the past six months have gone, she has flaunted at every opportunity.

First, it was letting social media know how her four-year-old son has developed a taste for fine dining. Then in January, it was a peek into her brand new, posh three-storey house.

Now it’s the supercars. A McLaren which retails for $990,000 (before COE), to be specific.

The 27-year-old Neo, who already owns a Lamborghini Huracan and a Mercedes, welcomed a new addition to her family of luxury cars – the McLaren 720S.

On Monday (April 17), Neo uploaded a short clip on Instagram of her picking up the swanky new ride from the McLaren showroom in Redhill.

After filling in the paperwork, Neo received the keys to the pristine orange automobile. And naturally, there was the money shot of her entering the driver’s seat and shutting the butterfly doors.

When she reached home, she parked the orange machine next to her Lambo and did a twirl in front of both cars. Yeah, okay, Naomi.

It was not clear, though, if she had purchased the McLaren outright, as she wrote in the comments: “new ride for the next few days”.

Not that it mattered to several impressionable netizens in the comments section.

"Your rich is really next level. Hard work pays," one wrote.

