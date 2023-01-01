 New year, new home: Influencer Naomi Neo offers peek into posh three-storey house, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

New year, new home: Influencer Naomi Neo offers peek into posh three-storey house

New year, new home: Influencer Naomi Neo offers peek into posh three-storey house
Influencer Naomi Neo showed her family getting settled in to their new house in a post on social media. PHOTOS: NAOMINEO_/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Jan 01, 2023 11:52 pm

Local influencer Naomi Neo has given her fans a glimpse of her new bungalow, which she moved into before the new year.

Last Friday, the 26-year-old mother of two posted on social media a video of her reversing her aqua-coloured Lamborghini Huracan into her three-storey landed property, set to Mariah Carey’s festive hit tune All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Neo wrote: “Christmas wish came true. No better way to end the year for sure.”

On Saturday, she offered a further peek into her posh digs in another video.

It showed her family getting settled in, with several unpacked boxes on the floor of a big living room. A hot tub and pool can also be seen outside their home.

“We finally made it to the end of 2022,” Neo wrote. “I’m so glad that we ended the year on a high ‘cause we’ve finally moved into our new place. I hope this year has been good to you too.”

Local actor Glenn Yong is best known for playing Sergeant Chow in the Ah Girls Go Army movies.
Star Style

Actor Glenn Yong among TC Candler’s 100 most handsome faces

Related Stories

Eatery apologises to Muslim community for 'almost naked' dancer

Paris-based Sharon Au takes MRT for first time in 27 years

Kate Hudson addresses nepotism controversy, says it is more common in other industries

While she was congratulated by some of her celebrity pals and fans, other commentators were green with envy, saying they could only afford to watch her video and dream on from their Housing Board flat.

In July, Neo posted a TikTok video of her taking her son Kyzo, four, to see the partially completed abode. She also has a daughter Zyla Rey, who is almost two.

“Been nearly three years since we started building the house. Can’t wait to shift in,” she wrote then.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

social mediaCelebritiesNaomi Neo