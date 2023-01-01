New year, new home: Influencer Naomi Neo offers peek into posh three-storey house

Influencer Naomi Neo showed her family getting settled in to their new house in a post on social media.

Local influencer Naomi Neo has given her fans a glimpse of her new bungalow, which she moved into before the new year.

Last Friday, the 26-year-old mother of two posted on social media a video of her reversing her aqua-coloured Lamborghini Huracan into her three-storey landed property, set to Mariah Carey’s festive hit tune All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Neo wrote: “Christmas wish came true. No better way to end the year for sure.”

On Saturday, she offered a further peek into her posh digs in another video.

It showed her family getting settled in, with several unpacked boxes on the floor of a big living room. A hot tub and pool can also be seen outside their home.

“We finally made it to the end of 2022,” Neo wrote. “I’m so glad that we ended the year on a high ‘cause we’ve finally moved into our new place. I hope this year has been good to you too.”

While she was congratulated by some of her celebrity pals and fans, other commentators were green with envy, saying they could only afford to watch her video and dream on from their Housing Board flat.

In July, Neo posted a TikTok video of her taking her son Kyzo, four, to see the partially completed abode. She also has a daughter Zyla Rey, who is almost two.

“Been nearly three years since we started building the house. Can’t wait to shift in,” she wrote then.