 Influencer Naomi Neo’s son develops a taste for caviar, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Lifestyle

Influencer Naomi Neo’s son develops a taste for caviar

Influencer Naomi Neo’s son develops a taste for caviar
Influencer Naomi Neo and her son on a family outing to Japanese fine-dining omakase restaurant Sushi Yujo in Tanjong Pagar Road.PHOTO: NAOMINEO/TIKTOK
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Nov 24, 2022 06:53 pm

Singapore influencer Naomi Neo’s son, four, seems to have a sophisticated palate, even if his vocabulary has yet to catch up.

A video posted to the 26-year-old’s TikTok account on Tuesday shows her on a family outing to Japanese fine-dining omakase restaurant Sushi Yujo in Tanjong Pagar Road.

Her son Kyzo declares that he wants “ball ball and noodles” – which turns out to be a dish of caviar and pasta, which he refuses to let her try.

In the clip, he is also seen enjoying different types of caviar in a variety of dishes specially prepared by the chef.

Dinner at Sushi Yujo starts at $198 a person. The lunch menu indicates that the chilled truffle uni angel hair pasta dish savoured by Kyzo is priced at $78.

@naomineo

Gonna be broke at this rate 😂💸 #fyp #japanesefood #omakase #sushi #funnytoddler

♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell

Neo’s posts often generate heated discussion and this one was no different.

Woman treats migrant workers to bubble tea after seeing them help cyclist who fell
Singapore

Woman treats workers to bubble tea after they help cyclist

Related Stories

TikTok on 'high alert' in M'sia as tensions rise over election wrangle

Students pay for and organise their own prom at hotel for over 100 graduates

'I was ready to jump out of the moving car': Woman on paid date terrified after man gets irate over refusal for sex

While it is unclear if she paid for the meal, some netizens were envious that Kyzo was able to experience fine dining at such a young age.

“When (I was) that age, my pocket money was 70 cents, just enough for recess,” lamented one TikTok user.

Influencer Naomi Neo's son Kyzo at Sushi Yujo in Tanjong Pagar Road. PHOTO: NAOMINEO/TIKTOK

 

Another joked: “When I reincarnate, I want to be him.”

Neo also has a daughter, one-year-old Zyla Rey.

Kyzo frequently appears in Neo’s TikTok videos. In August, she and her husband came under fire for pranking their son with a ghost filter, which was filmed and shared by her on social media.

More On This Topic
Local influencer Naomi Neo has no plans to look for birth parents in China
Influencer Naomi Neo reveals she was adopted from China

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

TIKTOKRESTAURANTS/EATERIESCHILDREN AND YOUTH