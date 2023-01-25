'New life, new beginning': Actress Jayley Woo welcomes baby girl

Jayley Woo posted a photo with her newborn baby on social media on Jan 20, 2023.

Local actress Jayley Woo has become a mother right before Chinese New Year.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 31-year-old shared a photo of herself cuddling her newborn baby in her hospital bed. The girl is named Jan and is her first child.

She posted in Chinese: “New life, new beginning. Dear little ‘bottle gourd’, mummy and daddy love you.”

Hours earlier, her older twin sister, actress Hayley Woo, posted a photo of them sitting together on the hospital bed, with the baby sleeping in a hospital bassinet.

Hayley wrote: “Happy birthday Jan Jan!” She also wrote “I love you” in Korean, before adding in Chinese: “You did great, sister”.

Jayley had hinted at her impending delivery in a post on Instagram Stories on Thursday.

She wrote then: “No bad vibes today, because yours truly is getting admitted tonight and most likely going to officially become a mother tomorrow”. She also said “Everything is going to be ok” thrice.

She sprang a surprise double announcement on social media in October 2022 when she revealed she was pregnant and planning to get married.

She told The Straits Times then that her fiance, whose name was given only as Mr Tan, is in his late 20s and works behind the scenes in show business. They were introduced by local actress Julie Tan and have been dating for over a year.

The couple registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony on Dec 27, which coincided with her birthday.

She had found love again after her boyfriend, local actor Aloysius Pang, 28, died due to a military training accident in 2019.