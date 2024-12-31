Jan 1 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Magic Control looks set to take the HK$4.2 million The Bauhinia Sprint Trophy in Sha Tin on New Year's Day.

Race 1 (1,200m)

5 Savvy Twinkle has shown enough in trials to suggest he can make a winning debut.

1 Fun Elite looks primed to deliver. The rise to 1,200m looks timely.

10 Spicy Spangle has the potential to dictate terms if left unpressured.

2 Riding High is gradually finding his form in this class.

Race 2 (1,800m)

2 Smashing Express produced a strong third over the mile on his first attempt in the cellar grade last time. Rising to 1,800m and drawing barrier 1, he gets conditions to suit and looks well-placed for his maiden win.

12 Turtle Again has been catching the eye with late finishes. A solid trial in between runs suggests he is ready to figure prominently from a favourable low draw.

1 Go Go Go faces a wide barrier. With limited early speed, he may opt to take the initiative to secure a forward position.

3 Gluck Racer steps into unknown territory at this distance but maps to enjoy a soft run from his inside gate.

Race 3 (1,200m)

12 Invincible Lucky looks poised for marked improvement after settling too far back in a slowly run race last time, where the tempo worked against him.

1 The Boom Box won impressively on debut. A sharp trial between runs suggests he can continue his winning streak.

9 Island Breezes has several positives going for him, including barrier 1. That should see him well positioned near the pace with every chance.

2 Thriving Brothers returned to form with a closing third last time despite a tough run. Well-drawn, he looks ready to capitalise.

Race 4 (1,000m) THE BAUHINIA SPRINT TROPHY (G3)

3 Magic Control is a straight-track specialist who looks primed to secure his first big-race success in Hong Kong. This follows a dazzling trial in sizzling time ahead of this return.

2 Beauty Waves takes a significant drop in class after facing tough opposition in quality Group races. His last win came four starts ago over Magic Control at this course and distance, and he remains a credible upset contender.

1 Howdeepisyourlove should thrive in the small field. His sharp turn of foot can prove effective.

5 Harmony N Blessed can make use of his front-running style and may give a sight.

Race 5 (1,400m)

5 Brilliant Express steps up to 1,400m for the first time and appears poised to secure a maiden win after a series of promising placings over 1,200m. A sharp trial victory between runs suggests he is in excellent condition.

1 Dragon Joy chases back-to-back wins and has thrived since moving to 1,400m.

2 Fun Together is worth following now that he drops back into Class 4, a grade in which he has claimed three of his four career victories.

4 Accolade Start has shown little in 10 Hong Kong starts but resumes for new trainer David Eustace. This will be only his second attempt in Class 4, and improvement should be anticipated.

Race 6 (1,400m)

3 Yuen Long Elite benefits from a much better draw after a tough run from a wide gate last time. He looks poised to return to winning ways.

5 Solid Win continues to progress towards a maiden victory. After two strong efforts over the mile, the drop back to 1,400m should see him primed and fit to deliver

6 I Am The Boss faded late into fourth over 1,600m last time but will appreciate the return to 1,400m.

12 Gale Saga returns to the course and distance where he scored impressively two starts ago. He was unsuited to the on-pace tempo at Happy Valley last week and could bounce back.

Race 7 (1,600m)

5 Flying Luck was held up for clear running in the straight. He was finding space only late to close strongly for third when the race was over.

4 Beauty Alliance defeated Flying Luck last time when everything fell into place from barrier 1. However, the dynamics shift with a draw in barrier 14.

7 Legend St Paul’s looks to end a string of three consecutive second-place finishes.

6 Intrepid Winner resumes first-up and could be a danger, especially from an inside draw.

Race 8 (1,600m) THE CHINESE CLUB CHALLENGE CUP (G3)

3 Red Lion returns to his preferred distance, boasting an impressive record of seven wins from 16 attempts at 1,400m. After five solid runs over the mile in competitive Group company, he finds a much easier assignment. He looks primed to return to the winner’s circle.

6 Patch Of Theta continues to improve and warrants respect.

1 California Spangle is a class act. His high-level Group performances make him a major player, and the step-up to 1,400m looks perfectly timed after three strong efforts over 1,200m.

9 Green N White should benefit from the drop back to 1,400m, following a good effort over the mile last time.

Race 9 (1,200m)

11 Storming Dragon shapes as the leading winning chance, drawing barrier 1. He comes out of a strong race form and should get every chance.

2 Chateauneuf’s seventh-place finish last start was better than it looks, as he was held up at a crucial moment. A solid trial between runs suggests he is ready to bounce back.

8 Halo Of Success can improve second-up after a tough debut. His trial between runs was encouraging, but the wide gate could make things tricky.

5 Majestic Express was an unlucky third last time, having been held up in the straight. He may have finished closer than the one-length margin and warrants respect again.

Race 10 (1,200m)

10 Lifeline Express has been knocking on the door, but his tardy starts have hampered his chances despite strong late finishes. His hopes will hinge on a cleaner jump and positioning closer to the speed.

5 Romantic Son has the early dash to offset barrier 10. This race looks well within his grasp.

7 Know At Heart impressed on debut with a strong finish from a wide draw. With a better gate, a more tactical ride could see him in contention.

4 Prawns Eleven is rarely far from the action and could sneak into the placings.

Race 11 (1,600m)

3 Mickley secured his first Hong Kong win second-up impressively. He is progressing nicely towards the Hong Kong Classic Series.

2 Voyage Samurai faces a wide draw in barrier 11 but should cross with ease.

5 My Wish has been in scintillating form, overcoming wide draws to land back-to-back wins. This marks his first attempt at the mile and is primed for the challenge.

9 Steps Ahead should appreciate the extra distance after a good showing at his last start.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club