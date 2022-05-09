New mum Chiling Lin celebrates her first Mother's Day

The 47-year-old announced earlier this year that she had given birth to a boy.

TOKYO - Taiwanese model-actress Chiling Lin marked her first Mother's Day as a mother on Sunday (May 8) with an emotional post on social media.

The 47-year-old, who announced earlier this year that she had given birth to a boy, wrote in Chinese: "We can sing praises about this moment of happiness all thanks to myself for never giving up, and thanks to the most determined little baby."

She also posted a photo of a pot of flowers with a partially visible card, which read in English: "The best mom in the world. Thank you, my baby."

Lin, who is currently based in Japan, thanked her husband, Japanese actor Akira, for the gift, calling him "big baby" in the post.

She concluded it with "Happy first Mother's Day".

Lin sprang a surprise in June 2019 when she married Akira, 40, a member of Japanese boyband Exile, after they reportedly dated in secret for half a year.

The actress, who has acted in Chinese historical war film Red Cliff (2008 and 2009) and Japanese TV series Moon Lovers (2010), said after her marriage that she would like to be a mother and hoped to have twins.

She was later spotted by the media going to a hospital to consult the doctors on in-vitro fertilisation, with her agency then issuing a rare statement criticising the invasion of her privacy.

Akira, whose real name is Ryohei Kurosawa, admitted to the media in February that he and Lin encountered several difficulties in their marriage and having a kid.

"However, Chiling did not give up and maintained hope at all times, with the happiness we craved arriving at last," he said.