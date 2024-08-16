Nick Teo laments missing wife’s birthday for first time

Local actors Hong Ling and Nick Teo tied the knot in December 2023 after being together for about eight years.

Local actress Hong Ling turned 30 on Aug 16, but her actor-husband Nick Teo was unable to celebrate her birthday with her.

This was revealed by Teo on Instagram, who posted on the dot to send birthday wishes to his wife. The couple, both Mediacorp artistes, tied the knot in December 2023 after being together for about eight years.

“Welcome to the 30s club,” the 35-year-old wrote, posting four photos of them together, including one of them at their wedding.

“It was the first time I wasn’t by your side for your birthday after being together for so long. Normally, it’s you being overseas for work, during my birthday. Well, now you know how it feels.”

Teo, who made his acting debut in Mediacorp’s long-form TV series 118 (2014 to 2015), is filming the blockbuster drama Emerald Hill. He plays Zhang Yaozu, son of characters played by Shaun Chen and Jojo Goh.

The cast travelled to Malaysia for filming in July and is currently shooting in Melaka.

Expressing his love for Hong, Teo wrote: “You loving me was the best thing that ever happened to me. Let’s journey through our 40s, 50s and so forth together.”

Hong posted a photo of them together on Instagram Stories, writing: “Come back SG safe.”