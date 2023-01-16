Owen Cheung gets 7 stitches on forehead after filming accident

Owen Cheung was hit near his left brow by a prop lamp on set at about 1am on Sunday, resulting in him bleeding profusely.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actor Owen Cheung had to undergo seven stitches on the forehead after he had an accident while filming a show early on Sunday.

Cheung, 35, is shooting the series with actor Joel Chan, who was crowned Best Actor at the TVB Awards Presentation ceremony on Jan 8. The TVB serial’s Chinese-language title can be translated as Death Hints.

Cheung was hit near his left brow by a prop lamp on set at about 1am on Sunday, resulting in him bleeding profusely. He was attended to by the TVB medical team, who stopped the bleeding and took him to a hospital.

TVB executive Virginia Lok told the media on Sunday that Cheung was conscious and had seven stitches done in the hospital.

She said the stitches can be removed on the eve of Chinese New Year on Saturday, and the earliest he can return to work will be after Chinese New Year.

Cheung, who was resting at home, told the Hong Kong media on Sunday that he felt fine after the minor surgery. He recalled he was doing an action scene when he was hit on the head by a floor lamp which was wrapped in a protective cover.

The actor said he was not worried about being disfigured, joking that he may look more manly with a scar.

Cheung is the latest actor to be injured while filming in recent weeks.

Chinese actor Steven Zhang suffered an arm fracture while filming a variety show last Saturday, while Hong Kong actress Shirley Yeung disclosed on Jan 9 that she was hit by a prop gun near the left eye while filming a Web movie in China.

Taiwanese actor Kai Ko had to undergo 20 to 30 stitches on his face after he was hit by a drone while filming a fantasy series in late December.