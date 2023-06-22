Is Park Seo-joon dating YouTuber Xooos?

Park Seo-joon has already introduced Xooos to his close circle of friends, according to news reports.

SEOUL – South Korean actor Park Seo-joon has neither confirmed nor denied the rumour that he is dating South Korean YouTuber and singer Kim Soo-yeon, better known as Xooos.

On Wednesday, a day after the dating rumour was widely reported, Park appeared at a press conference for his upcoming disaster thriller flick Concrete Utopia in Seoul.

“I heard the news late yesterday because I was shooting another project. First thing I felt after reading the news was that I am receiving a lot of attention. But as an actor, it’s really difficult for me to talk more about my personal life,” Park told reporters. “Instead of putting so much attention on me, I hope such attention can be moved to our film.”

According to local news reports, Park, 34, and Xooos, 29, are in a relationship and he has already introduced her to his close circle of friends including V of boy band BTS and Jennie of girl group Blackpink. Xooos was spotted attending Jennie’s Calvin Klein collection launch event.

Another online post that said that Park and Xooos were spotted together in London earlier this year went viral as well.

Xooos, who has over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube and 700,000 followers on Instagram, released an album in January after a clip of herself singing Charlie Puth’s 2020 hit Light Switch went viral on YouTube last year.

Park’s agency Awesome ENT said it would not confirm anything about the Itaewon Class (2020) actor’s private life.

Concrete Utopia will open in South Korea and Singapore in August. The Marvels, in which he appears as a new character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is slated to open in November.