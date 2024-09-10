Reunited K-pop girl group 2NE1 to hold S'pore concert in Dec

Singers Dara and CL gave 2NE1 fans somewhat of a teaser with their solo sets at K-pop music festival Waterbomb Singapore 2024 in August.

Come December, they will reunite with fellow members Bom and Minzy on stage when the K-pop quartet’s Welcome Back Tour makes its Singapore stop on Dec 21, according to a post uploaded onto the Instagram page of 2NE1’s agency YG Entertainment on Sept 10.

Local concert promoter Live Nation Singapore has not yet released venue or ticketing details.

The tour, in support of the hit girl group’s 15th anniversary, is their first headlining concert tour since 2014. They were active between 2009 and 2016, and reformed in 2024.

The tour is slated to kick off in Seoul in October, before heading to cities such as Manila, Jakarta and Hong Kong. A number of dates in Japanese cities such as Kobe and Tokyo have also been announced.