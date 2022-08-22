Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of baby daughter Malti
LOS ANGELES - Actress Priyanka Chopra has given the world a glimpse of her seven-month-old daughter Malti.
In an Instagram post on Sunday (Aug 21), the 40-year-old, who is married to singer Nick Jonas, 29, shared two photos.
In one, she is holding Malti while taking a selfie, with a side profile of her daughter's face. In the other, she is seen holding the baby's feet to her lips.
"Love like no other," she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.
The proud mum also shared a photo earlier this month of Malti wearing a onesie that read "desi girl", a nickname from Chopra's Bollywood days.
She earned the moniker in 2008 after her Bollywood hit Dostana, which features a song titled Desi Girl.
Jonas and Chopra, who married in 2018, welcomed Malti to their family in January via a surrogate.
The newborn had to spend 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit before going home.
