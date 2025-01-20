Singapore Red Cross pledges $300,000 of relief supplies to Gaza

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is committing $300,000 worth of relief supplies to support the needs of affected communities inside the Gaza Strip in response to the Jan 19 ceasefire between Hamas and Israel.

The humanitarian organisation said on Jan 20 that this latest tranche of assistance will include food parcels, hygiene kits and medical supplies.

“Singapore Red Cross is glad that the ceasefire is now in place, and this presents a crucial opportunity to scale up humanitarian assistance to address the urgent needs of civilians affected by the crisis,” said Mr Benjamin William, SRC secretary-general and chief executive.

“Our focus remains on providing swift, life-saving support – ensuring that those in need of urgent medical care, psychological support and essential relief will receive the help they need.”

The long-awaited ceasefire saw Hamas releasing three Israeli hostages and Israel freeing 90 Palestinian prisoners.

The six-week truce aims for the gradual release of 33 of the almost 100 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza and of around 1,000 Palestinians in prison in Israel.

SRC said in a statement that it will continue to collaborate with its Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners, including the Egyptian Red Crescent Society (ERCS), to ensure that urgently needed aid is being distributed to those left destitute by the war.

“SRC is ready to deploy an operations coordinator to work with our ground partners to coordinate SRC’s latest tranche of contribution.”

Since the start of the conflict on Oct 7, 2023, which was sparked by Hamas’ attack on Israel, SRC said it has been actively working with ERCS to procure and deliver essential relief supplies such as food parcels, hygiene kits and medical supplies through the land borders in Rafah.

During the ceasefire, ERCS will be coordinating closely with the state authorities to intensify aid delivery into Gaza, SRC added.

“ERCS has shared that the aid stockpiled near the Rafah crossing is ready for immediate dispatch once the borders are reopened,” said SRC. “This includes daily delivery of 600 truckloads of aid and fuel during the first phase of the ceasefire.”

To date, SRC said it has disbursed close to $1 million worth of relief aid through ERCS. An operations coordinator and an eight-person team were also deployed to assist ERCS with relief operations in 2024.

“SRC will continue to work with the movement partners to monitor the situation in Gaza closely and adjust the response according to the needs of the affected communities. Funds raised from the public will directly support the displaced Palestinian communities in Gaza,” it added.