 Rebecca Lim’s father, who inspired family bakery The Lims’ Kitchen, dies at 68, Latest TV News - The New Paper
TV

Rebecca Lim’s father, who inspired family bakery The Lims’ Kitchen, dies at 68

Rebecca Lim’s father, who inspired family bakery The Lims’ Kitchen, dies at 68
An old photo of Rebecca Lim (right) with her father Larry and her siblings. Mr Larry Lim died on May 22.PHOTO: THELIMSKITCHEN/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
May 28, 2023 10:39 pm

Local actress Rebecca Lim’s father, Mr Larry Lim, died at the age of 68 on May 22.

His death was announced on Saturday via the Instagram account of The Lims’ Kitchen, the family’s bakery business offering sourdough bread the popular Mediacorp artiste started with her elder brother Daniel in mid-2021. 

“With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved father, who inspired The Lims’ Kitchen,” the family wrote. “His love for food, family and community ignited our passion for feeding others.”

The statement continued: “We’re grateful to our incredible team for their support during this time. We celebrated our father’s life with his favourite bites at the wake, knowing his legacy lives on.”

The family said the business will be open for deliveries up to June 3 and it will reopen around mid-June after taking a short break.

The post also shared several family photos of Rebecca and her elder brother and younger sister and their parents, as well as a photo of their parents when they were younger.

Former national water polo player Tan Eng Liang continued serving in Singapore sports after his playing days were over.
Sports

Ex-national water polo player Tan Eng Liang dies at 85

Related Stories

Queen of rock ‘n’ roll Tina Turner dies at 83

Veteran Singaporean actor-comedian Wahid Satay dies at 93

Hong Kong actor Richard Ng, who acted in S’pore sitcom Under One Roof, dies at 83

Shin Min Daily News said the funeral was held on May 25, with the cremation at Mandai Crematorium.

Actress Rebecca Lim and her father enjoyed a close relationship. PHOTO: @LIMREBECCA/INSTAGRAM

 

The Chinese-language evening daily quoted sources as saying that Mr Lim had been suffering from cancer for several years. The family did not disclose the cause of his death in the online announcement.

Sources were quoted as saying Rebecca, 36, and her father enjoyed a close relationship and he was present during her wedding to Mr Matthew Webster in November 2022.

She has so far not announced the news of her father’s passing on her social media account. Shin Min said she declined to be interviewed when approached.

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

obituaryCelebritiesFAMILIESsocial media