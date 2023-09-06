Singer-actor Nicholas Tse has tea with dad Patrick Tse, who appears in good spirits

Patrick Tse (front, right) with his son Nicholas Tse (back, right), retired firefighter Sam Hui (back, middle) and other friends.

HONG KONG – Veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse appears to be in good spirits, despite recent rumours that he is in ill health.

His friend, retired firefighter and film consultant Sam Hui, posted on social media over the weekend photos of them having tea with Tse’s son, singer-actor Nicholas Tse, and other friends.

“I went for tea with Sei Kor and Nicholas today despite Storm Signal No.8,” Hui wrote on Sunday, referring to Patrick Tse, who is known affectionately as Sei Kor or “fourth brother” in Hong Kong show business, and who turns 87 on Sept 15.

“Sei Kor has remained unchanged over the past 10 years and is still jovial and humorous. He even danced cha-cha here.”

He also took a photo with Nicholas, 43, whom Hui said flashed a rare smile for the camera.

Hui posted more group photos on Monday, with a rare shot of father and son together.

Despite recent claims that Patrick Tse has been hospitalised, he appeared well – though he used a walking stick – in recent photos posted on social media.

When he won his first Best Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2022 for his role as a retired assassin in the black comedy Time (2021), he went on stage to accept the award and was supported by Hong Kong actor Gordon Lam, who is also a producer of the film.

There were concerns over Tse’s health as his gait was unsteady and his mouth appeared crooked, but Lam later dismissed speculation that Tse had suffered a stroke.