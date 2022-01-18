Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah apologises for wearing fake luxury goods

The counterfeit luxury goods controversy has disappointed numerous fans of the dating show and Song's YouTube channel.

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Korean YouTuber Song Ji-ah, a contestant on Netflix's latest hit reality dating show Single's Inferno, has apologised for wearing counterfeit luxury fashion items.

She was earlier criticised by netizens who claimed that some of her outfits and jewellery in the show and her YouTube clips resembled high-priced brands including Chanel and Dior but were actually fake.

Song, 25, who is also known as FreeZia, launched her YouTube channel in 2019 and became a beauty content creator. Through the channel, she has introduced products and shared reviews of them .

Some said that it is a shame that the YouTuber had to fake her lifestyle, while others said it is not a big deal.

On Monday (Jan 17), Song posted an apology on her social media platform, admitting the criticism is "partly true".

She also deleted all the posts that featured fake products.

"I would like to apologise to the brands which have suffered damage from the issue. I extend my sincere apology to my fans and subscribers as well," Song said.

"As a person with a dream of launching my own brand, I'll reflect deeply on the latest controversy. I'll have a greater sense of responsibility."

According to South Korean law, selling and importing counterfeit goods is illegal. It is also against the law to possess the goods for the purpose of duplicating and fabricating others' registered trademarks.

But buyers who do not recognise the items as fake are not considered to have broken the law.

Meanwhile, Song has finished recording an episode for broadcaster JTBC's hit talk show, Knowing Bros, as well as fellow broadcaster MBC's variety show, Omniscient Interfering View. But it is uncertain if the episodes will air on the small screen amid the controversy.