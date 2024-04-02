Former T-ara member Areum regains consciousness

Areum posted on social media a photo of herself in hospital on March 28.

Former K-pop idol Areum, who was reportedly unconscious after an alleged suicide attempt last week, has regained consciousness and apologised to her fans for causing them worry.

The South Korean singer, who used to be a member of K-pop girl group T-ara and their sub-unit T-ara N4, was reportedly receiving hospital treatment after leaving a suicide note on March 27.

“I’m sorry to the fans who have provided me with lots of support. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote in Korean on Instagram on March 28.

The 29-year-old mother of two, whose full name is Lee A-reum, also shared a photo of herself lying in the hospital bed.

“I remembered my loved ones, children, family and friends on the brink of death,” she wrote, according to a translation by Korea JoongAng Daily.

“I desperately wanted to live after realising I might never see them again, so I held on and regained consciousness. The hospital said it was a miracle I survived.”

Areum also addressed allegations made by South Korean YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, a former reporter.

Lee claimed that the singer and her boyfriend, identified only by his surname Seo, had sought money from her Instagram followers for an alleged hospital treatment not linked to the suicide attempt by claiming that she was pregnant.

“The man is creating victims by inflating stories without knowing the details. He is harming not only me, but also my innocent boyfriend, to make money,” Areum wrote, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

“I believe many celebrities have been hurt and felt wronged by that YouTuber and by other malicious commentators. I have decided to take immediate legal action and file lawsuits.”

Areum joined T-ara in 2012, but left the group in 2013 to pursue a solo career. T-ara now have four members – Qri, Hyomin, Jiyeon and Eunjung.

Areum was in the news in December 2023 after she announced in an Instagram post that she had filed for divorce from her husband, businessman Kim Young-gul, whom she married in 2019. They have two children aged one and four.

She added in the same post that Mr Seo was helping her through her crisis, and she plans to marry him once the divorce is settled.