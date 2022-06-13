 Squid Game Season 2 on the way, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Squid Game Season 2 on the way

Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.PHOTO: NETFLIX
Jun 13, 2022 10:51 am

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Global megahit Squid Game will return for a second season, Netflix announced on Sunday (June 12), offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.

Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021.

The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money.

It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix. Characters Gi-hun and The Front Man will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back."

"You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added. Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.

Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

