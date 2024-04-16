Star Awards 2024: All That Glitters wins Best Drama Serial

Zhang Zetong carries Jeremy Chan in his arms after All That Glitters wins Best Drama Serial on April 15, 2024.

Mediacorp blockbuster drama All That Glitters won three awards, including the coveted Best Drama Serial, at the Star Awards 2024 Gala Night held at Zouk Singapore nightclub on April 15, leading the race at the upcoming Star Awards main ceremony on April 21.

The series, starring actors Desmond Tan, Jeremy Chan and Ayden Sng, also took home Best Director for Wong Foong Hwee and Best Screenplay for scriptwriter Ang Eng Tee.

All That Glitters follows the rags-to-riches story of three tight-knit friends whose friendship begins to unravel as they chase their dreams to be rich and successful.

It was the most nominated show at this year’s Star Awards with 11 nods, including Best Actor for Tan and Chan, Best Actress for Chantalle Ng and Best Supporting Actor for Zhang Zetong.

Zhang, 31, said in a video shared on Mediacorp Redian’s Instagram account on April 15 that he would “princess hug” Chan, 42, on stage if All That Glitters won Best Drama Serial. Zhang kept his word when the result was announced.

A total of 10 awards were given out at the Gala Night, which was hosted by actress Xixi Lim and radio DJ Zhu Zeliang.

Among them was Best Theme Song, which went to South Korean actor Kim Jae-hoon. The 31-year-old performed Wind From The Galaxy for fantasy romance Oppa, Saranghae!, which starred Kim and local actresses Rui En, Tasha Low and Meixin.

Interspersed between the winner announcements were a series of performances of Best Theme Song contenders from the nominated dramas, whose line-up including Low, Carrie Wong, Romeo Tan, Richie Koh, Desmond Ng, James Seah, Nick Teo, Elvin Ng and Fang Rong.

Meanwhile, radio station Love 972’s The Breakfast Quintet, co-hosted by Mark Lee, Dennis Chew, Marcus Chin, Bjork Chen and Joe Tsoi, clinched Best Radio Programme for the fourth year in a row.

“Two awards in a row in 24 hours, this is the happiest day of my life,” Lee wrote on social media. The 55-year-old won Best Actor for the film Wonderland at the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival on April 13.

On the variety front, Best Entertainment Programme was won by Foodie Trio, Best Infotainment Programme went to Inside Crime Scene S2, while Best Short-form Entertainment Programme was awarded to #JustSwipeLah.

The Star Awards main ceremony, which will hand out performance and popularity awards, will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on April 21. It will air live at 7pm on Channel 8 and Channel U, as well as online on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel.