Star Search application form changed Desmond Tan's life

Actor Desmond Tan was one of the top six finalists at the Star Search competition in 2007.

Home-grown actor Desmond Tan, who took part in local talent competition Star Search in 2007, has found the items that kick-started his acting journey.

“Look what I found while going through my old folders – the application form that changed my life,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media, posting a photo of a form for Star Search 2007 and an old photo of himself. “Was I cute at 20? Hahaha.”

Tan, who received his eighth Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes award at the Star Awards in April, said he did not know then that the decision to take part in Star Search would land him a “dream job” beyond his wildest imagination.

“Becoming an actor has been a blessing, discovering new dimensions of myself and taking me to places I never thought I’d see,” he said.

Tan, who is married with a four-month-old daughter, was one of the top six finalists at the Star Search competition, which was won by actor Andie Chen.

Tan went on to act in several dramas such as A Song To Remember (2011 to 2012), The Journey: A Voyage (2013 to 2014) and Second Chance (2015). He won Best Actor for his army sergeant role in military-themed drama When Duty Calls (2017) at the Star Awards in 2018.

Plugging for Star Search 2024, Tan wrote: “Give it a try or recommend a friend. Life is full of surprises – sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith.”

The search has begun with two rounds of open auditions held on July 6 and 7. The third round will be held at Orchard Central on July 13.

Since its inception in 1988, Star Search has uncovered some of Singapore’s most visible celebrities, such as Zoe Tay, Chew Chor Meng, Christopher Lee and Zhang Zetong.