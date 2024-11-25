Civil servants to get 1.05 months of year-end bonus

Civil servants will get 1.05 months of year-end bonus, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced in a statement on Nov 25.

Junior officers in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in the Operations Support Scheme, will also receive an additional one-time payment of $600.

Together with the mid-year bonus of 0.45 months, civil servants will receive a total of 1.5 months of bonus in 2024, up from 0.9 months in 2023.

Junior grade officers received up to $250 in additional payment in June, so in total, they will receive up to $850 this year.

PSD said the Government will continue to adopt a “progressive approach” in determining the bonus payment, in line with the National Wages Council’s (NWC) recommendation to uplift the salaries of lower-wage workers.

It added that the year-end payment also took into consideration that Singapore’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow by around 3.5 per cent in 2024.

The Government will continue to pay the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance - or 13th month bonus - of one month to all civil servants as well, PSD said.