Succession, The Bear win big at TV’s Emmy awards

(From left) Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl and James Pickens attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan 15, 2024.

The cast of comedy series Cheers at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Jan 15, 2024.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach accepts the award for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear.

Jeremy Allen White accepts the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Bear's actors Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan 15, 2024.

Sarah Snook accepts the award for Best Lead Actress In A Drama Series for Succession at the 75th Emmy Awards on Jan 15, 2024.

Kieran Culkin reacts after winning actor in a drama series for Succession during the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeleson Jan 15, 2024.

Jesse Armstrong accepts the award for Best Drama Series award for Succession at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan 15, 2024.

LOS ANGELES – Media dynasty drama Succession earned the prestigious best drama trophy and The Bear dominated comedy honours as Hollywood handed out the annual Emmy awards, the top accolades for television.

Succession (2018 to 2023), the HBO series about the cut-throat battle for control of a global business empire, took home six wins for its fourth and final season.

“It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it,” creator Jesse Armstrong said.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen won acting trophies for their roles as part of the wealthy but miserable Roy family.

The Bear (2022 to present), the story of a fine-dining chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop, took several honours on Monday at Hollywood's Emmy Awards celebrating the best of television.

Star Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a comedy, and his co-stars Ayo Ededbiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the FX network show.

The series also won directing and writing honors and was in the running for best comedy series.

“I am so proud, so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all,” said White, who plays chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. “I love the show so much.”

Jennifer Coolidge, who won her second supporting actress honour for playing a loopy vacationer on limited series The White Lotus (2021 to present) took the opportunity to thank "all of the evil gays", referring to characters on the show involved in a murder plot against her character.

Several Black actors won awards at the show, which coincided with the American holiday commemorating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Edebiri of The Bear thanked her family for “letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all of that”.

A jubilant Niecy Nash, a supporting actress winner for limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022 to present), hoisted her Emmy trophy in the air and proclaimed: "I'm a winner, baby."

"I want to thank me, for believing in me and for doing what they said I could not do!" Nash said.

Organisers were using this year’s milestone – the 75th Emmys – to honour classic television shows with cast reunions and other moments.

Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman and other stars of Cheers (1982 to 1993) gathered around a recreation of the iconic bar set, and Grey's Anatomy (2005 to present) actors Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo spoke from a hospital room set up on stage. – REUTERS

LIST OF WINNERS AT THE 75th PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Comedy Series: The Bear

Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Beef

Best Comedy Actor: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Comedy Actress: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Drama Actor: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Drama Actress: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Ali Wong, Beef

Best Drama Supporting Actor: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Drama Supporting Actress: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Comedy Supporting Actor: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Comedy Supporting Actress: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Supporting Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Directing, Drama: Succession

Best Directing, Comedy: Christopher Storer, The Bear

Best Directing, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Best Drama Writing: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Best Comedy Writing: The Bear

Best Writing, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Best Writing, Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Talk Series: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Best Scripted Variety Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best Variety Special (Live): Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

Best Reality Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race