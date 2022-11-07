 Taiwanese singer Alec Su beats Jordan Chan to win Call Me By Fire 2, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Taiwanese singer Alec Su beats Jordan Chan to win Call Me By Fire 2

Alec Su (left) defeated the other finalists by scoring 246 points. Jordan Chan was given an award for best team leader.PHOTOS: CALL ME BY FIRE/WEIBO
Lim Ruey Yan
Nov 07, 2022 07:30 pm

Taiwanese singer-actor Alec Su has been crowned the overall champion of the second season of Chinese reality singing series Call Me By Fire, beating defending champion Jordan Chan.

In the finale which aired last Friday, Su, 49, defeated the other 21 finalists by scoring 246 points.

After receiving the X-Fire award from Chinese singer Li Yuchun, the member of defunct Taiwanese boy band Little Tigers said in his acceptance speech: “I thought I wouldn’t have the chance to sing and dance again on stage. I won’t cry. I don’t want to cry.”

Hong Kong’s Julian Cheung and Van Ness Wu from the United States also got the award for being fan favourites.

Su has been one of the front runners since he took fans down memory lane during the first episode of the show, when he performed Little Tigers’ songs Red Dragonfly (1990) and Love (1991).

He also showed leadership and directorial abilities when he helped to plan the details of various performances.

Hong Kong singer-actor Chan, a returning contestant from Call Me By Fire’s first season, did not go home empty-handed. He was given the X-Leader award for best team leader.

Seventeen of the 22 contestants were chosen to form the new “singing family”.

Besides Su, Chan, Cheung and Wu, others named in the “family” include Alex To, Will Pan, Richie Jen and Raymond Lam.

Ron Ng, one of the favourites to join the family, did not make the cut.

Call Me By Fire 2 kicked off in August with 32 male celebrities from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand and the US vying to be part of a 17-strong boy band. Huang Yida, Singapore’s representative, was eliminated in an early round.

The number of contestants had been whittled down to 22 by the time the finale aired.

《披荆斩棘2》家族诞生夜：陈小春苏有朋吴克群三大阵营顶峰相见！最后一场演唱会见证新一季家族诞生！Call Me By Fire S2 EP12丨MangoTV
