Too short for a suit? Either way, all eyes will be on Cynthia Koh at Sunday's Star Awards

After turning heads for her controversial ‘milk-your-curves’ dress that she recently wore to the Asian Academy Creative Awards, it’s safe to say that all eyes will be on Cynthia Koh at the Star Awards this Sunday.

The big question: what is she going to wear?

The 48-year-old local actress recently appeared in the latest episode of Mediacorp's bite-sized entertainment and lifestyle series #JustSwipeLah. And Koh, along with celeb stylist Keith Png, dropped a couple of hints.

During the interview, when asked if she had a preferred style or design, Koh reveals that she had always wanted to wear a suit – or rather a suit jacket – for the red carpet.



Alas, her lack of height, she says, is the reason she can’t pull the look off.

She further explains that even if she wore high heels, she still can’t win.

"When you think that your platforms are already very high, those tall girls like Carrie Wong will wear platforms of the same height. So no matter how you compete with them, it's the same,” Koh says.

PHOTO: CYNTHIA KOH / INSTAGRAM

Ultimately, Koh is still undecided on her garb for the awards show, where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for My Star Bride, as well as the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award.

After she tried on a few dresses on the show, it does appear that we could see her in something similar to the gorgeous dark blue Michael Kors dress she wore to the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

"Cynthia's figure is very voluptuous, so some dresses may look too sexy,” Png said.

Well, Sunday would be the perfect time to bring sexy back then.