Dec 27 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) ALADO’S HABIT ran on well on debut. She is likely to improve but there is a chance she may be outpaced early again.

(3) TIME IN PARIS and (2) SWEET NOTHINGS are both making their local debuts and neither would be a surprise winner.

(1) MILLION REASONS is knocking hard at the door and will be the one to run down late.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) OH MANDY was caught out of her ground on her local debut. She ran on late that day and should be smarter this time.

(2) ANGEL OF MY HEART has been a disappointment in that she has yet to win a race but she does have a chance in this line-up.

(1) LIKE A BUTTERFLY is clearly better than her local debut would suggest and she could prefer this longer distance.

(3) BEIJING BOULEVARD did not show her best last time but can bounce back to be a threat.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) CALL TO GLORY probably needed her run last start. She will strip fitter this time and is capable of bouncing back.

(2) WOMAN OF POWER should have won last time and had her victory in her previous removed in the boardroom. Her owners deserve a full cheque this time.

(1) KABON KAPI is at the top of her game and will not go down without a fight.

Stable companion (3) STRANGE MAGIC makes her debut for trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen and deserves some respect.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) WALKONTHEWILDSIDE produced an impressive debut win. She was caught out of her ground and had to make her run on the outside rail. She will need to be wiser early in the race this time.

(3) CHARLIE MALONE is always capable of contesting the finish but is not well drawn this time.

(11) LAZY GUY makes his local debut and would not be a surprise winner.

(6) GUARDING THE WALL has a place chance on best form.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(7) PURPLE OPERATOR did not show his best last time but can be a real threat jumping from pole position.

(5) ELLA’S DELIGHT tends to lack extra very late in the race but is capable of winning.

(2) EXECUTOR has held her form of late and has a winning chance.

(3) TUSCAN GOLD can make all and deserves some respect.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) MO THE MAN was not disgraced on local debut. He did even better on his Polytrack debut and could make a bold bid at beating these rivals.

(8) GLOBAL STATE tries a handicap and could surprise.

(5) ABOUND has been hit or miss of late but is clearly not out of it.

(4) CHEEKY LADDIE has been a disappointment of late but could surprise if showing his best side.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(3) FIREALLEY has been very good of late picking up two feature races on this surface. He may not have won by far last time but did seem to be full of running.

(4) EAST COAST was only half-a-length behind that rival and it was his first start on the Polytrack. That may suggest he can turn the tables.

(2) CHERRY ANO is unreliable, but on his day, is a decent sort.

(1) BINGWA was not disgraced last time and could earn some money.

Race 8 (1,900m)

(9) BOMBER BAY can strike. It will be his first Polytrack test.

(7) KINNIKINNIK flopped last time but should be a serious player on local debut.

(8) ALL ABOUT LOVE seems a difficult ride but is holding her form and will win soon.

(1) HE’S A GAUL is better than his last run would suggest and has a place chance.