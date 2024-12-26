Faithful Leader looks set for Malaysian debut

Faithful Leader (Ruzaini Supien), on the outside, just nosing out Moongate Light (Winston Cheah) in one of the six barrier trials at Sungai Besi on Dec 24.

Remember Faithful Leader? Okay, you do not. Cannot blame you. After all, it has been almost two years since he last showed up in a race.

That was way back at Kranji on Jan 7, 2023.

That day, under a strong ride by apprentice Akmazani Marzuki, Faithful Leader ran to the line a two-length winner over Manoel Nunes’ mount, Renzo.

In hibernation until Dec 10, the six-year-old showed up in a trial at Sungai Besi.

It was his first official outing on Malaysian turf and he did not disgrace himself, finishing second to stablemate Songgong Hera in a blanket finish.

His trainer, Richard Lim, would have been happy with the show and even happier after Faithful Leader’s second trial on Dec 24.

Indeed, he would have felt like Christmas had come early.

After all, it was on a track rated yelding that his runner nosed out the Richard Lines-trained Moongate Light to take the honours.

Faithful Leader did not break any track records. He clocked 1min 2.13sec for the 1,000m dash. But Lim would have noted that his charge was striding out well at the finish.

He would also have noted that it was a muddling sort of trial.

Faithful Leader seemed to have broken through the gates, prompting his rider, Ruzaini Supien, to rein him in before realising the field was not getting called back.

By then, Moongate Light had stolen a big lead and Faithful Leader had his work cut out for him.

But like a good horse, the son of Super One dug in and, racing widest of the lot, he ranged alongside Moongate Light at the home turn.

From then on, it was a two-horse battle with Faithful Leader getting the verdict by the narrowest of margins.

Yes, by all counts, Lim’s charge does look like he is ready for his Malaysian debut. When that happens, you might want to jump on the bandwagon.

Another one who looks ready for his racing debut is Golden Sixty Three.

Prepared by Lim Boon Thong, Golden Sixty Three was an easy winner at the first trial of the morning.

Partnered by apprentice Nuqman Rozi, the two-year-old colt was having his fourth trial at Selangor and it was his best showing to date.

Here is how it all panned out.

Jumping from the middle of the pack, Golden Sixty Three was quickly into his stride but found Pulse Bomb in a galloping mood.

Golden Forty Five made it a line of three at the top of the straight with Golden Sixty Three the meat in the sandwich.

Pulse Bomb, from Lines’ yard, looked to be travelling well within himself until 100m from home, when Golden Sixty Three really got going.

Taking the bit between his teeth, he shot to the front and, just like that, he cleared away to take the trial by almost two lengths.

Given the “yielding” state of the track, his time of 1:02.51 was extremely commendable.

Watch out for the day he makes his racing debut. Like Faithful Leader, he too looks good to go. As is Road Of Tiger.

Okay. So the name does not ring a bell.

What about War Warrior? If that hits home, then just remember that Road Of Tiger was formerly known as War Warrior.

When racing at Kranji, the son of Midshipman won four races going back to Sept 9, 2022 when he broke through to open his account.

All the while under the care of trainer Kuah Cheng Tee, the then War Warrior was truly a good horse to have in the yard.

Actually, he was quite a workhorse, having raced 13 times in the first nine months of 2024.

A true trier, he scored his last win on April 13. That day, under Bernardo Pinheiro, he powered home from near last at the top of the Kranji straight to beat Ben Wade (Manoel Nunes) by 2¾ lengths. The race was run over the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

His last race was on Sept 28 – a week before the shutdown.

Sent across the Causeway, he is now residing in trainer Lim Shung You’s yard under that new name – Road Of Tiger.

He has yet to see action but his win on the morning of Dec 24 was impressive.

At the finish, he had put almost two lengths between himself and second-placed Darcy. As was the trend that morning, he did not break any records, returning 1:03.58 for the trip.

Still, it could pay to keep an eye out for this handsome chestnut. A fifth career win could come early in the new season.

