Dream Alliance going for Gold

Dream Alliance (Bruno Queiroz) scoring his last win in a Class 2 (1,400m) at Kranji on Oct 14, 2023. He was then trained by Tim Fitzsimmons and will race for Richard Lim in the Group 1 Penang Gold Cup (2,000m) at Batu Gantong on Dec 29.

In an ideal world, the pathway to two Group 1 2,000m events four weeks apart should comprise a couple of shorter warm-up races, even for an out-and-out stayer.

Former Kranji stalwart Dream Alliance did not have that luxury. The strapping chestnut’s prep was wedged into a compressed lead time because of his transfer to Kuala Lumpur following his last-start fourth in Singapore’s farewell race, the Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5.

Not to mention his new trainer Richard Lim was also part of that stable migration, and like horses, also needed to find his bearings at his new Sungai Besi digs.

When the former jockey was handed Dream Alliance after his original trainer Tim Fitzimmons returned to Australia to pursue his career, he knew he had his Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (Dec 1) and Penang Gold Cup (Dec 29) horse.

But with his 36 Kranji horses booked to reach their new home only by the end of November, he always knew he would be in a race against time to get the Into Mischief four-time winner into the two 2,000m contests with at least one prep run under the belt.

In the end, it was only through a bridging stint under his brother Wayne’s name that Dream Alliance was able to face the starter in the Piala Emas.

Under the circumstances, Lim could not complain with the fifth place to Cheval Blanc, only 2¾ lengths astern.

From a half-full glass perspective, one of the target races (Piala Emas) had served as a springboard to the second (Penang Gold Cup).

If anything, the confidence levels heading into Malaysia’s traditional last feature race of the season are significantly higher.

“I would have preferred a 1,400m or 1,600m race before stepping him up to 2,000m,” said Lim.

“But we had to rush his preparation to get his fitness back. There was no other choice but to run him over 2,000m first-up.

“He loomed in the home straight, but he could not quite catch the winner. It was still a good run.

“Hopefully that first run would have brought him on for the Penang Gold Cup.”

Dream Alliance had every chance when leading Malaysian jockey Ruzaini Supien angled him out the widest from the 600m, but his dash through the line was somehow a little subdued.

Lim, who sent him out for a winning trial on Dec 17, has no doubt his new charge will strip fitter this time, and may even win the RM300,000 (S$90,702) race at Batu Gantong.

He has stuck with Ruzaini for the steering job on Legacy Power Racing’s flagbearer.

“Ruzaini rode him well and we’ve put him back on,” said Lim.

“The horse should have a good chance. It’s a very small field.

“Cheval Blanc’s the horse to beat. Berry Bliss is also a good horse, but he’s the top weight with 59kg.

“The short straight is also an advantage to them whereas my horse needs more time to hit top gear.

“The draw (seven) is fine as he gets back. As long as he gets cover, he’ll be okay.”

Though the Ipoh-raised Lim was born in Butterworth, the Penang Gold Cup is not quite his hometown Cup.

“My parents and I left Penang a long time ago, but it would still be nice to win their Gold Cup,” said Lim, who has also not won the classic as a jockey.

It is doubtful any achievement can outmatch his winning ride on King And King in the 2006 Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup, when he met the late monarch herself.

But should Dream Alliance pop up, he would have the bragging rights as one of the rare trainers to notch a Group 1 win at only his second runner in a new jurisdiction.

That first starter nearly gave him a dream start, though. Songgong Hera missed out by a head to long shot Dragon Claw in a three-way go in a Class 3 (1,020m) on Dec 22.

“It was close. Songgong Hera is a very honest horse,” said Lim.

“He has been trialling well, and I expected him to run a good race.

“He had surgery twice, once for a screw in one leg. He won a race when he came out, but after that win, he had a chip in the other leg and had to go for surgery again.

“We brought him back and he nearly won.”

