Yanxi Palace star Qin Lan, 43, said to be dating actor Wei Daxun, 33

Actress Qin Lan and actor Wei Daxun have been spotted together by the Chinese paparazzi, likely confirming talk that they are dating.

A video clip of the couple holidaying together at the Chinese resort city of Sanya in Hainan province, with both of them in matching shirts and Qin holding Wei’s hand, was posted on Weibo on Thursday.

The Chinese media noted that Qin and Wei have stated on their Weibo accounts that they are in Hainan.

The speculation began earlier this week when a Chinese media outlet said an actor whose surname begins with W and an actress whose surname begins with Q are dating.

It said both are from north-east China, and that the actress is older than the actor. It added that the actor had previously dated older actresses whose surnames begin with M and Y.

Many Chinese netizens figured out that the couple must be Qin, 43, and Wei, 33, who recently starred in the medical drama Dr Tang (2022). The TV series wrapped up production in August 2021.

Wei has reportedly dated actress Ma Su, 41, and Yang Mi, 36. Ma has clarified she and Wei were just friends, while Yang and Wei did not confirm or deny the relationship. Both Qin and Wei have so far not commented on the reports.

Qin, the star of Chinese drama Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018), previously dated actor Huang Xiaoming and director Lu Chuan.