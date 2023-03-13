Oscars: Best and worst looks on the baffling champagne carpet

Actresses Stephanie Hsu (left) and Michelle Yeoh during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards.

In a surprise twist for one of Hollywood’s most glamorous nights in fashion, it was a champagne carpet, not red, that was rolled out in Los Angeles at the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Perhaps the stars and their stylists did not get the memo? Many – including Oscars favourite Michelle Yeoh – showed up to film’s biggest night in shades of cream, white and beige, looking divine but unfortunately blending into the background.

On social media, the carpet and backdrop were panned as the villain of the night, doing no favours for photographs that washed out numerous celebrities.

Meanwhile, crepe-like poofy ball gowns were a hot silhouette, donned by the likes of actresses Stephanie Hsu (in striking coral Valentino), Sofia Carson (in white Giambattista Valli Couture) and Monica Barbaro (in a plum and teal Elie Saab).

The Straits Times rounds up the best and worst looks.

Best

Janelle Monae

Actress Janelle Monae on the champagne-coloured carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. PHOTO: REUTERS

Simple yet chic in custom Vera Wang, The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress knows how to rock a fierce look without doing too much. She elevated the colour-blocking with a bold black bejewelled choker.

Cara Delevingne

Model-actress Cara Delevingne at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. PHOTO: AFP

“Expensive” is the first word that comes to mind when ogling the model-actress’ off-shoulder Elie Saab couture dress. Everything about the Old Hollywood ensemble works – from the thigh-high slit and the giant bow to the sweeping skirt and tasteful Bulgari diamonds that draw one’s eye back to her svelte collarbone.

The appearance is extra meaningful for Delevigne, who recently came out of rehabilitation where she sought help for her battle with addiction.

Fan Bingbing

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing posing on the champagne-coloured carpet during the Oscars arrivals in Los Angeles. PHOTO: REUTERS

In a completely unexpected appearance, the Chinese actress – who disappeared from the public eye five years ago – shut down the drab champagne carpet in a stunning Tony Ward Couture sequinned gown flanked by a vivid emerald cape with dramatic sleeves.

Tying the look together with matching green earrings, a silver clutch and perfectly coiffed curls, she looked the picture of old-school Oriental elegance.

Lady Gaga

Singer-actress Lady Gaga on the champagne-coloured carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. PHOTO: REUTERS

After carving a reputation for head-turning red-carpet looks, Lady Gaga showed up at the Oscars in a surprisingly classy, sheer black dress fresh off the Versace runway. Model Gigi Hadid walked the runway in it at the Versace Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9.

The drop-waist gown with corset-like boning looked like it was made for Lady Gaga, who completed the look with vampy make-up.

Halle Bailey

American singer-actress Halle Bailey at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. PHOTO: AFP

The Little Mermaid star is all ready to step into her Disney princess role, channelling Ariel in a sheer tulle Dolce & Gabbana seafoam ball gown. A new extended trailer for the live action film, which premieres in May, aired during the awards show.

Ana de Armas

Spanish actress Ana de Armas at the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

In another nod to her bombshell role as Marilyn Monroe, the Blonde starlet killed it in a shimmering Louis Vuitton corseted gown with ruffled skirt, which accentuated her figure perfectly.

Angela Bassett

Actress Angela Bassett poses on the champagne-coloured carpet at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. PHOTO: REUTERS

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress, who was nominated for her role as Queen Ramonda, proved she was royalty indeed in a deep purple Moschino gown with beautiful draping. The gorgeous neckline perfectly showcased her Bulgari serpenti necklace.

Worst

Rooney Mara

US actress Rooney Mara at the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. PHOTO: AFP

One of the unfortunate stars who showed up in bland beige, the already pale and waif-like Rooney Mara looked like she was wrapped in old tulle curtains that were hastily tied at the end to await garbage collectors. And not even a red lip to bring some colour to her ghostly face?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne Johnson poses on the champagne-coloured carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. PHOTO: REUTERS

A commendable move on The Rock’s part to try a little colour, but the salmon-pink Dolce & Gabbana suit blazer looked cheap on his frame, like it was bursting at the seams for holding in the actor’s bulging arms.

Sigourney Weaver

Actress Sigourney Weaver at the 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, Los Angeles. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

If the Avatar: The Way Of Water actress was going for dressing like an Oscar statuette, she failed miserably. The unflattering leopard print Givenchy dress did her no favours, with an uninspired V-neck and baffling sheen that looked like an oil slick.

Florence Pugh

Actress Florence Pugh on the champagne-coloured carpet at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. PHOTO: REUTERS

We debated a little too long over the Don’t Worry Darling star’s divisive Valentino Couture ensemble, but ultimately docked points for the little black boy shorts and platform pumps – which cheapened any potential in the sculptural taffeta sleeves.

Everything from Miss Flo’s neck up was a win though – from the Tiffany & Co chevron necklace to her arresting smokey eye make-up to that avant-garde reverse ponytail.