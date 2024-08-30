12 unique treats to light up your Mid-Autumn Festival

The culinary team has taken lowered the sugar content of most of the Baked Mooncakes to ensure you can eat more and feel less guilt.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is just around the corner, and that means it's time for mooncakes!

This year, break away from tradition and explore the diverse selection of mooncakes that go beyond the typical lotus paste and salted egg yolk.

From cheese-infused creations to durian delights and even ice cream "moon" cakes, there's a flavour for every palate.

To help you navigate this lunar landscape of treats, we've curated a list of 12 unique mooncake offerings around the city.

Whether you're looking for a classic baked mooncake with a modern twist, a refreshing snowskin variety, or a completely unconventional treat, we've got you covered.

1. Say “cheese” to the moon

Cat & the Fiddle introduces its first-ever baked mooncake collection, featuring innovative cheese-infused flavours.

Standouts include the Parmesan Mooncake with Yolk Lava, combining traditional mung bean and lotus paste with parmesan cheese and a salted egg yolk lava centre, and the Pistachio Mochi Mooncake, a delightful blend of soft mochi and nutty pistachio.

Cat & the Fiddle

Various outlets

Available now until 30 September 2024

https://www.catandthefiddle.com

2. A taste of heritage and elegance

How can you say no when the mooncakes come in a box designed like The Fullerton Hotel? PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTELS SINGAPORE

The Fullerton Hotels present two distinct mooncake collections.

The Fullerton Classics Mooncake Collection from The Fullerton Hotel Singapore features elegant baked mooncakes in flavours like the new Assam Tea with Lemon, Mung Bean and Raisin.

The Clifford Pier Snow Skin Mooncake Tingkat from The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore offers a modern take with flavours like Piña Colada with White Rum Truffle and Lychee Rose.

The Fullerton Cake Boutique at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

Available now until 17 September 2024

https://shop.fullertonhotels.com

3. Mooncake vanity boxes for the jet-setter

The boxes are lightweight and compact, making for the perfect travel vanity pouch. PHOTO: THE RITZ-CARLTON, MILLENIA SINGAPORE

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore boasts stylish mooncake vanity boxes, perfect for gifting and travel.

New this year is a baked white lotus seed paste mooncake with brown sugar, red dates, ginger, longan, and pumpkin seeds. Other classic flavours include Mini Snowskin Green Tea, Mini Snowskin Lycheetini, and the Snowskin "Mao Shan Wang" Durian.

Colony Bakery at Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Available now until 17 September 2024

https://www.summerpavilion.oddle.me

4. Traditional mooncakes with a modern twist

Gotta love a cute box that says "contemporary" and "timeless" in equal measure. PHOTO: CHEERS AND FAIRPRICE XPRESS

Find traditional mooncakes crafted by Tung Lok Group and Kwong Cheong Thye at Cheers and FairPrice Xpress stores within Esso stations.

These handcrafted mooncakes come in uniquely designed boxes with a contemporary oriental flair.

Cheers & FairPrice Xpress at Esso Stations

Various locations

Available now until 30 September 2024

5. Contemporary flavours meet traditional charm

Each gift set also includes a limited edition Old Seng Choong Lunar Bear. PHOTO: OLD SENG CHOONG

Old Seng Choong presents an array of unique mooncake flavours this year, including Nori Wasabi, Bird's Nest with Red Date Goji, and Black Sesame Yolk with Olive Kernel.

These contemporary creations come encased in a sophisticated three-tiered box that doubles up as a vanity case and storage display piece.

Old Seng Choong

Various outlets

Available now

https://www.oldsengchoong.com/

6. A symphony of flavours for lunar luxury

Just looking at the new snowskin flavours and teapot collection gets my mouth watering. PHOTOS: THE ORCHARD HOTEL SINGAPORE

Award-winning Hua Ting Restaurant at The Orchard Hotel unveils an exquisite selection of baked and snowskin mooncakes.

New creations include the Black Sesame with Melon Seeds baked mooncake and the snowskin Premium 100% AAA Grade Mao Shan Wang (Durian) mooncake.

Hua Ting Restaurant at The Orchard Hotel Singapore

Available now until 17 September 2024

https://www.millenniumhotels.com/huating-mooncakes

7. Blast off with "moon" ice cream cakes

The mochi-snowskin Ice Cream Mooncakes come in special cooler boxes with dry ice in a foam box to make sure your first bite is ice-cold. PHOTO: SWENSEN'S

Swensen's takes mooncakes to a whole new level with their innovative Super Moon and Micro Moon Ice Cream Cakes.

These unique crater creations are shaped like actual moons and filled with Swensen's signature ice cream flavours.

It also offer a range of mochi-snowskin ice cream mooncakes, including the returning favourite Mao Shan Wang.

Swensen’s

Various outlets

Available now until 17 September 2024

https://www.swensens.com.sg

8. A Mid-Autumn Odyssey of heritage and health

Eu Yan Sang is bringing back all-time favourites and best selling flavours alongside a refreshing new creation. PHOTO: EU YAN SANG

Eu Yan Sang combines tradition and health with its unique mooncakes featuring Chinese herbs.

New this year is the Celestial Yuzu Chrysanthemum Mooncake. Other highlights include the returning favourite Emperor's Ginseng with Bird's Nest Mooncake and the popular Triple Treasures Mooncake.

Eu Yan Sang

Various outlets and online

Available now until 17 September 2024

https://bit.ly/AMidAutumnOdyssey

9. Luxurious MAnuka honey-infused mooncakes

Mānuka Honey-infused mooncakes? Sign me up. PHOTO: COMVITA

Comvita, the world's leading UMF Manuka honey producer, presents gift sets featuring Mānuka honey-infused mooncakes.

The low-sugar mooncakes come in four varieties, including White Lotus Paste with Double Yolk and Green Tea Lotus Paste.

Each set also includes a jar of Comvita UMF 5+ Manuka Honey.

Comvita

Various outlets and online

Available now until 17 September 2024

https://comvita.com.sg

10. Artisanal mooncakes with artistic flourishes

Probably the prettiest mooncakes you've ever seen. PHOTO: JANICE WONG

Award-winning chef-artist Janice Wong returns with her signature Chocolate Mooncakes, featuring flavours like Peanut Gingerflower and Salted Caramel Cashew.

She also offers low-sugar baked mooncakes and snowskin mooncakes with unique flavour combinations like Sweet Potato Cashew and Matcha Yuzu.

Janice Wong Singapore

Available for pre-order online now

https://janicewong.online/

11. Timeless heritage meets modern elegance

I don't know about you, but these Mocha Baileys Mini Snowskin Mooncakes are on my to-buy list. PHOTO: THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore presents its Timeless Heritage mooncake collection, featuring both classic baked and innovative snowskin flavours.

New additions include Red Bean Osmanthus with Mixed Nuts, Black Sesame Paste with Egg Yolk, and Lava Custard mini baked mooncakes, as well as Yuzu Osmanthus and Mocha Baileys mini snowskin mooncakes.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Available for order online now to 17 September 2024

https://shop-capitolkempinski.myshopify.com/pages/mid-autumn-festival-2024

12. New and classic handcrafted delights

The culinary team has lowered the sugar content of most of the Baked Mooncakes to ensure you can eat more and feel less guilt. PHOTO: JIA HE CHINESE RESTAURANT

Jia He offers a selection of freshly baked mooncakes, including the new Deluxe Jade Pandan with One Yolk and Deluxe Red Bean Paste with Orange Peel.

It also have signature snowskin mooncakes like the Mini Snowskin Yam Paste with White Chocolate-Coconut Truffle and Mini Snowskin Tiramisu Paste with Cognac Truffle.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant

Various outlets

Available now

https://shop.jiahe.com.sg