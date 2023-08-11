Sanrio mooncake sets back at Cheers, FairPrice Xpress

Cheers and FairPrice Xpress are bringing back the Sanrio-themed mooncakes for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

If you have missed your beloved Hello Kitty and My Melody in mooncake form, fret not - Cheers and FairPrice Xpress are bringing back the Sanrio-themed mooncakes for this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival.

Sanrio-themed mooncake sets at $98 each

The Hello Kitty cooler bag mooncake set comprises a Hello Kitty-themed cooler bag and four delightful flavours of baked mooncakes, including timeless favourites like classic white lotus with double yolks and pandan lotus with single yolk.

Coffee enthusiasts can indulge in the coffee lotus with hazelnut caramel lava mooncake while strawberry lovers can rejoice in the velvet lotus strawberry lava mooncake.

The Melody cooler bag mooncake set features the same timeless favourites, with two new mooncake creations – chocolate lotus oreo hazelnut lava and matcha lotus adzuki lava, along with a My Melody-themed cooler bag.

These limited edition Sanrio-themed mooncake sets are available exclusively for sale at $98 each at selected Cheers and FairPrice Xpress islandwide from Aug 9 to Sept 29.

Esso Smiles members can redeem any Sanrio-themed mooncake set with 2,100 Esso Smiles points (with Esso app) or 2,200 Esso Smiles points (without Esso app) at selected FairPrice Xpress outlets.

Tung Lok mooncake sets

Six mooncake sets masterfully curated by Tung Lok will also be available for sale at selected Cheers and Fairprice Xpress from Aug 9 to Sept 29.

Adding to this is a new creation, the Tung Lok Four Happiness set consisting of sea salt black sesame with pistachio and chestnut, red dates longan with citrus, American ginseng lotus brown sugar ginger tea and lower-in-sugar red lotus coconut with yam mooncake for the health-conscious.

Every purchase of a Tunglok mooncake set comes with a $25 Tunglok dining voucher (terms and conditions apply. While stocks last).

Tung Lok Pistachio Nuts and Egg Yolk Pandan Lotus 4s

(Pistachio nuts and egg yolk pandan lotus, $82)

(Pistachio nuts and egg yolk pandan lotus, $82) Tung Lok Macadamia Nuts with White Lotus 4s

(Macadamia nuts with white lotus, $82)

(Macadamia nuts with white lotus, $82) Tung Lok Egg Yolk with Lotus 4s

(Egg yolk white lotus, $82)

(Egg yolk white lotus, $82) Tung Lok Double Yolk White Lotus 4s

(Double egg yolks white lotus, $85)

(Double egg yolks white lotus, $85) Tung Lok Four Seasons 4s

(Egg yolk white lotus/ Egg yolk red lotus/ Pistachio and egg yolk pandan lotus/ Mix nuts, $89)

(Egg yolk white lotus/ Egg yolk red lotus/ Pistachio and egg yolk pandan lotus/ Mix nuts, $89) Tung Lok Four Happiness 4s (new)

(Sea salt black sesame with pistachio and chestnut/ Lower-in-sugar red lotus coconut with yam/ Red dates longan with citrus/ American ginseng lotus brown sugar ginger tea, $89)

There are exclusive deals on Tung Lok mooncake sets for OCBC credit/ debit cardholders and Esso Smiles members:

Spend $60 on Synergy fuels with OCBC credit/debit card at any Esso service station to enjoy $10 off Tung Lok and Sanrio-themed mooncake sets. This is capped at $20 off and up to two sets per transaction (not valid in conjunction with any other promotions). While stocks last.

Esso Smiles members can redeem Tung Lok mooncake sets with 1,800 Esso Smiles points (with Esso app) or 1,900 Esso Smiles points (without Esso app) at selected FairPrice Xpress locations. While stocks last.

Enjoy the festival with a smile with lots of choices and offers.