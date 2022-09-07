Last minute Mid-Autumn Festival treats

Hojicha Matcha with Raisin from The Marmalade Pantry

Keeping it Fruity

The Marmalade Pantry offers two new flavours this year, including the Hojicha Matcha with Raisin.

The earthy fragrance of hojicha and the burst of sweetness from the raisins make this delectable.

Available in a variety of gift sets (from $88), such as the new Blush Pink Rattan Vanity Case or the chic Scarlet Red Large Tote Bag.

Available at https://delivery.themarmaladepantry.com.sg/en_SG.

Premium Mao Shan Wang with Sea Salt Gula Melaka PHOTO: ABR HOLDINGS

The King of Fruits makes an expected appearance this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Swensen’s Premium Mao Shan Wang with Sea Salt Gula Melaka mooncakes come in single pieces ($13.50 each), and in Swensen’s classic red gift box of four mooncakes (from $43.80 each set).

Available at all Swensen’s and Earle Swensen’s outlets, or online at shop.swensens.com/sg and on GrabFood, FoodPanda and Deliveroo.

Kougyoku Apple Mooncake PHOTO: SUNNYHILLS

When I think of SunnyHills, I think of their amazing pineapple tarts that I’ll buy for Chinese New Year.

For the Mid Autumn Festival, they launched the Kougyoku Apple Mooncake ($55.90), made from ruby red apples sourced from Aomori Ken in Japan. It combines the tanginess of the apples with roasted sweet potato puree.

Available at SunnyHills outlets in Raffles Hotel and Ngee Ann City, and online at www.sunnyhills.com.sg.

Traditional

Taro with single yolk PHOTO: PUTIEN

Madam Leng’s Homemade Mooncakes makes a return at Putien.

The taro version is the classic one (from $38), with yam first steamed and mashed, then stir-fried with oil to obtain a smooth texture. The crust is deep-fried to achieve the crispy texture.

The best thing is that it is low in sugar and contains no preservatives or additives.

There is a Da Hong Pao Bundle that comes with a 128g packet of Da Hong Pao tea and four pieces of mooncake ($163). It makes a nice gift too.

Available on Inline, Oddle, GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo apps.

Salty Tau Sar with Salted Egg Yolk PHOTO: BREADTALK GROUP

Thye Moh Chan’s traditional Teochew mooncakes are made using recipes dating back to 1943.

Each Thye Moh Chan’s classic baked mooncake features flaky pastry skin with homemade sweet or savoury filling.

Popular options include Salty Tau Sar with Salted Egg Yolk ($11.80 per piece) and Yuan Yang with Salted Egg Yolk($13.80 a piece).

Available till Sep 10 at selected BreadTalk and Toast Box outlets; online at www.breadtalk.com.sg/shop, as well as BreadTalk and Toast Box delivery platforms including Foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood.

New Entrant

5 On 25 mooncake set PHOTO: ANDAZ SINGAPORE

New to the mooncake scene is Andaz Singapore’s Cantonese restaurant, 5 ON 25.

Their range of moonakes include Ruby Pandan (pandan leaves pureed with lotus seeds and combined with red bean), Teh Gao Siew Dai, and The Dating Longans (red date lotus paste with longan meat).

A box of any four mooncakes is at $85, and $22 individually.

Available at andazsg.whyqueue.shop/.

Packaging is king

World’s first Monopoly Mooncake Street Smart Edition PHOTO: MDM LING BAKERY

Long after the mooncakes are gone, you can keep Mdm Ling Bakery’s Monopoly Mooncake Street Smart packaging because it doubles up as a game.

Each set ($118) features four mooncake series, so you are not stuck with flavours you don’t like.

Available at mdmlingbakery.com or call 8468-0201.

Glowing Lights Mooncake Gift Set PHOTO: CAERUS HOLDING

When my family saw Lady M’s Glowing Lights Mooncake Gift Set (from $99), they squealed in delight. This crowd pleaser is a limited-edition spinning lantern highlighting a hidden moonlit scene, along with three mooncake flavours.

Lady M's famous miniature mooncakes, are made in collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery, and features three decadent flavours – Earl Grey Mooncake; Caramel Coffee Mooncake; and Purple Yam Custard Mooncake.

It comes in a custom Lady M shopping bag, complete with a greeting card and envelope.

Available in all Lady M boutiques and online at ladym.com.sg/mid-autumn-2022.html till Sep 10, while stocks last.