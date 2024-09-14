Recall of Baker's Cottage mooncake from Malaysia

Another mooncake has been recalled by the Singapore Food Agency.

It detected unsafe levels of E.coli bacteria in Baker’s Cottage Snow Skin Signature Yam Mooncake, which is imported from Malaysia by Ewayz.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the importer to recall the mooncake.

E.coli, a foodborne pathogen, is usually found in the intestines of people and animals, explained SFA. Foodborne pathogens can be introduced during the production process when cross-contamination occurs.

Consumers who have purchased the mooncake should not eat them and those who have can seek medical advice if there are concerns over their health.

More information on the safety of mooncake can be found at sfa.gov.sg/food-information/risk-at-a-glance/safety-of-mooncakes