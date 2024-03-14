 8 Singapore restaurants among Asia's top 100, Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Makan

8 Singapore restaurants among Asia's top 100

PHOTO: MUSTARDSEED/INSTAGRAM
Mar 14, 2024 04:40 pm

A group of more than 300 Academy of gastronomic experts have ranked eight Singapore restaurants among the best in Asia.

 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 will be announced in Seoul on March 26.

Meanwhile, these eight Singapore restaurants made it to the extended list:

  • Cloudstreet (No. 82)
  • Mustard Seed (No. 81, new entry)
  • Summer Pavilion (No. 75)
  • Peach Blossoms (No. 74, new entry)
  • Nae:Um (No. 73)
  • Thevar (No. 72)
  • Zén (No. 57)
  • Jaan by Kirk Westaway (No. 53)

Mustard Seed, located at 75 Brighton Crescent, is led by owner-chef Ming Kiat. Having spent his formative years working at Goto Kaiseki and Candlenut, the Singaporean fills his menu with his personal interpretation of the local cuisine.

The food at Mustard Seed is rooted in Singapore flavours and inspired by Japanese cuisine and technique.

Over at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Peach Blossoms is a contemporary Chinese restaurant led award-winning award-winning executive Chinese chef Edward Chong.

Renowned for redefining Chinese cuisine with his own innovative and modern interpretation, his signature dishes include Deep-fried Cigar Rolls filled with Black Truffle, and Stewed Mung Bean Noodles with Drunken Crab in 10-year in Gu Yu Long Shan Rice Wine.

RestaurantsFOOD AND BEVERAGE SECTORAsia