Wondering where to go for a Christmas feast? Look at these options

Christmas is a time to socialise, and a feast is a way to please the crowd.

From an office gathering to a catch-up with friends, food makes it more fun. If you’re stumped for a place to eat, here are some suggestions.

Rempapa always has a good selection of dishes to welcome festivals, and for Christmas, it is chef Damian D’Silva’s take on British classics.

Available from now till Dec 31, and exclusively for takeaways, are four dishes.

The Roast GG French Poulet with Rempapa Spices ($90) is a whole chicken brined with Rempapa’s house-blend of spices in salt, honey, and vinegar for 24 hours, then stuffed with pandan leaves, fresh bay leaves, turmeric leaves, ginger flower, garlic cloves, and lemongrass before it is roasted.

I love the Spiced Meatloaf with Sambal Mashed Potatoes ($90), which has pork, onion, carrot, and celery, cooked with nutmeg and curry powder. The winning touch is the mashed Australian potatoes laced with sambal.

Both main courses are served with Bubble & Squeak on the side.

Rempapa’s version of the Sunday staple made with leftovers from the day before has Brussels sprouts, Bombay onions, roasted pork, shallots, and garlic.

Fans of desserts, try the Spotted Dick with Gula Melaka Custard ($35). This is a steamed pudding served with creme anglaise sweetened with gula melaka.

If you’re dining in, you can order these as a festive platter ($120, good for four).

For reservations and enquiries, call 9459-1603 or send an E-mail to papa@rempapa.sg. You can also make online bookings via https://bit.ly/3NIuPq1 or place your orders through Oddle.

Confit Norwegian Salmon with Poached Prawn, Acquerello Pumpkin Risotto and Crispy Festive Sardinian Porcetto. PHOTO: 1-GROUP

Sol & Luna (#17-01, CapitaSpring, Tel: 8031-4316) offers both views and brunch.

Items such as Confit Norwegian Salmon with Poached Prawn ($22), Acquerello Pumpkin Risotto with oysters ($32), and Crispy Festive Sardinian Porcetto ($78, good for two) are available.

These are available only on Dec 24 and Dec 25.

Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi. PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

For a festive meal with a difference, try the Christmas omakase from Ganko Sushi.

The 10-course meal is $250 per person, and is available till the end of December.

Dishes include the zensai - Snow Crab and Sea Urchin with Tosa Vinegar Jelly, Cod Milt with Yuzu Miso, Waygu beef steak cooked over direct heat (the yakimono), and a selection of delicious sashimi (Squid, Stripe Jack Sashimi and high-grade Blue Fin Tuna).

This is a meal that will leave you sighing with contentment.

For reservations, call 8828-2280. Ganko Sushi is located at 9 Penang Road (#01-01).

Meow Barbecue Christmas Platter. PHOTO: MEOW BARBEQUE SINGAPORE

In December, Meow Barbecue (Bugis+, #01-17, 201, Tel: 8038-4659) marks its first Christmas in Singapore with a festive meat platter.

The Meow Barbecue Christmas Platter ($66.80) is good for two and comprises meats in a variety of marination, such as the Meow Signature Beef Cubes with Onion, Premium Iberico Pork Belly, and Teriyaki Chicken Thigh.

For a festive touch, there will be a mini tree made with sliced Savoury Beef Flank and finished with two lollipops.

Also, this month, you get 50 per cent off two of the most popular dishes - the Signature Spicy Beef (now $11.90) and Meow Festive Pudding (now $3.40). Orders are limited to only 1 serving per bill per table, while stocks last.

Honey-Glazed Bone-In Ham. PHOTO: MANDARIN ORIENTAL SINGAPORE

It is a whimsical Christmas Wonder at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore.

On Christmas Eve at Melt Cafe, you’ll find items such as Oven-Roasted Festive Turkey and Honey-Glazed Bone-In Ham ($248 a person), while Italian restaurant Dolce Vita offers a specially curated five-course dinner (from $198 a person) featuring Catalan-style Lobster Salad, Special Riserva Acquerello Rice, Pan-seared Black Angus Beef.

On Christmas Day, the two restaurants offer brunch.

For more information, visit https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/singapore/marina-bay/dine.

For reservations or enquiries, drop an E-mail to mosin-dining@mohg.com or call 6885-3500.