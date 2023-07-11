 Burger King Thailand launches cheeseburger with 20 layers of cheese, Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Makan

Burger King Thailand launches cheeseburger with 20 layers of cheese

Burger King Thailand launches cheeseburger with 20 layers of cheese
Photos of customers’ actual orders circulating online (right) show that not much had been done to cook the cheese.PHOTOS: RICHARD BARROW/TWITTER
Christie Chiu
Jul 11, 2023 12:41 pm

How much cheese is too much cheese – even for a cheeseburger?

Burger King Thailand launched on Monday what it calls “The Real Cheeseburger” .

For 109 baht (S$4.20), cheese-lovers can sink their teeth into the burger’s 20 layers of American cheese.

There is a twist – the burger has no other toppings, sauces or ingredients. It is simply 20 slices of cheese sandwiched between two plain burger buns.

“Not for fun, this is for real!” said the fast-food chain in an announcement post on Facebook on Sunday.

“I think they forgot the meat,” said Thailand-based travel blogger Richard Barrow in a tweet on Monday.

Students taken aback when stranger asks for free 'upsized meal' at McDonalds
Singapore

Students taken aback when man asks for free 'upsized meal'

Related Stories

Staff, diners offer meals to man often seen lurking, rummaging through trash at Northpoint City

Woman tries to cancel food order after delivery is delayed, but Grab says it doesn't have 'access'

KFC threatens legal action over Mbappe's sponsorship stance

He added: “I love cheese but I struggled eating even half of this ‘burger.’”

While the advertisements for the burger show pictures of melted or grilled cheese, photos of customers’ actual orders circulating online instead show that not much had been done to cook the cheese.

Nonetheless, some netizens thought that the burger was a steal given that supermarkets sell cheese for much higher prices.

Others were sceptical that the burger’s cheese was real and found it hard to believe that anyone would actually order it.

Clearly, they were cheesed off.

 

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FAST FOODthailandBURGERburger kingCHEESE