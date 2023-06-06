Two women arrested after cyclist jumps onto moving car’s bonnet

Footage on social media showed a grey car driving off with a female cyclist clinging onto it after the cyclist obstructed the driver's path.

The police have arrested two women – a driver and a cyclist – after an altercation where the latter jumped onto the bonnet of the driver’s car near the i12 Katong shopping mall.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance on June 2 at about 3.20pm at 112 East Coast Road.

No injuries were reported and two women, aged 31 and 49, were arrested.

The police are investigating the matter as a case of rash act.

A 39-second video on Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore shows the female cyclist obstructing a grey car in the three-lane road.

Other cars can be heard honking as the cyclist, wearing a yellow top and blue helmet, speaks on the phone as she blocks the grey car before hopping onto its bonnet as the vehicle tries to go past her.

The car is then seen moving towards i12 Katong Mall, with the cyclist clinging on to the car as her shouts are heard in the distance.

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the owner of a nearby massage shop had heard the arguing for more than five minutes amid traffic.

Another shop owner told Zaobao that the car had stopped at the entrance of the shopping mall, and that she and several passers-by stopped to help the woman and collect her bicycle from across the road.

The cyclist initially refused to get off the car and continued screaming, the stallholder said, adding that the woman got off only after some persuasion.