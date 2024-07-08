 Teen killed in accident had wanted to be a lawyer like dad, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Teen killed in accident had wanted to be a lawyer like dad

Ms Dorothy Tan died on June 9, a day after the accident.PHOTO: TAN CHIN SHIN/FACEBOOK
The appeal for information on the accident.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 08, 2024 11:15 am

Former Rafflesian Dorothy Tan had dreams of becoming a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her dad Bernand Tan.

The 19-year-old was accepted into Yong Pung How School of Law at Singapore Management University.

"Her dad is a lawyer so she'd wanted to become a lawyer, too. She was looking forward to starting school," AsiaOne quoted her mother Tan Chin Shin as saying.

However, Ms Tan was involved in an accident on June 8 and was taken to Changi General Hospital. She died at about 1.30am the following day.

A 24-year-old van driver is assisting with investigations.

Ms Tan is said to have gone to the gym that morning and was walking at Joo Chiat Road when the accident took place at about 8am near the mall i12 Katong.

Rider nabbed for dangerous driving, suspected drug offences

The family had gone on a holiday in Beijing, China, but Ms Tan chose to fly home early to attend church activities.

Her parents are now appealing for information on the accident.

"I believe the driver is traumatised by the incident," Mrs Tan, 47, told Shin Min Daily News.

"We want to tell him that we forgive him."

She shared how the family members still did not have the full details of the accident and would accept any judgment made by the authorities based on the information they collected. 

In her tribute to her daughter on Facebook, Mrs Tan wrote: "See you next time, my beloved daughter, Dorothy Naomi Tan."

