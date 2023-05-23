A delightful teppanyaki guaranteed to draw dramatic gasps

Miyoshi, a new concept by Fat Cow, offers ramen, teppanyaki and omakase in one gorgeous setting. Whichever concept you choose, you’ll end up in an elegant space that makes you want to speak in hushed tones.

That feeling of needing to remain quiet became a problem when I had the Miyoshi’s teppanyaki concept because I had to stifle my dramatic gasps each time the chef was cooking.

From sudden flames to wriggling abalones, it was theatre for those of us sitting at the counter. Frankly, those dozen seats are the best in the house.

I was invited to the 11-course Dinner Teppan-Kaiseki experience ($280 a person, and you add $78 for a 4-glass sake pairing). Dramatics of the cooking and presentation aside, there are quite a number of memorable dishes.

My favourite dish of the night was the teppan style sukiyaki, with marinated Wagyu served with a creamy egg yolk sauce. The shaved black truffle is an indulgence, though unnecessary. This is good enough on its own.

The wgyu sawani-wan bonito soup with ‘burnt’ minced Wagyu, and thinly-sliced Miyazaki A4 Wagyu and shredded vegetables.

The buttery beef was pan-fried and rolled with strips of shiitake mushrooms, shredded carrots and leeks; and it sits in a delicious bonito soup.

Teppan-grilled straw smoked Hokkaido scallop sashimi has a lightly seared scallop smoked with straw. Then it is topped with Russian caviar and shiso flower.

There is a lot of drama with the smoke and topping of the caviar, but it is worth the chef’s effort because that salty, briney, creamy bite is to-die-for.

If squirming seafood is not your thing, avert your eyes when the chef prepares the steamed abalones.

The abalones are alive before it gets covered in konbu and blanketed with sea salt, then steam-baked on the teppan.

It was one of the rare middling offerings on this menu, but the freshness can’t be beat.

The dishes change seasonally, so is a dish you are particularly interested in, you should call ahead or check when you make your reservation.

The combination of service, food and atmosphere makes Miyoshi worth a trip into Sentosa for.

It is early days for them, so it is too soon to say if the standards will be maintained, but considering Fat Cow’s reputation, I believe Miyoshi will be reaping in the accolades soon.

FYI:

Miyoshi by Fat Cow

2 Gunner Lane, #01-04/05/06, Mess Hall at Sentosa.

Tel: 6019-0089

E-mail: enquiry@miyoshi.sg

Website: www.miyoshi.sg