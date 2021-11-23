On & On Diners suspended after 73 people fall sick with gastroenteritis symptoms

The caterer has had its food business operations suspended until further notice.

Seventy-three people have reported symptoms of gastroenteritis after eating food prepared by On & On Diners between Nov 16 and 18 this year.

The caterer, which is located at 8A Admiralty Street, has had its food business operations suspended until further notice, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Tuesday (Nov 23).

SFA said it is investigating the reports together with the Ministry of Health (MOH), noting that none of the 73 people has been hospitalised.

The agency added that On & On Diners must clean and sanitise its premises, equipment and utensils, and dispose of all ready-to-eat food and perishable food items.

"Food safety is a joint responsibility... (We) will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act," said SFA.

It added that food operators must observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

The agency also advised members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments to avoid patronising such outlets.

They can report them to SFA at this website for follow-up investigations.