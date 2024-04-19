China honey dates recalled, undeclared allergen detected

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of honey dates imported from China by Yan Tai Yit.

Sulphur dioxide was detected in the honey dates which was not declared on the food packaging label, SFA said in a statement.

The recall is ongoing.

Sulphur dioxide is an allergen which can result in an allergic reaction for individuals who are sensitive to it.

The presence of excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food can result in allergic reactions in individuals who are hypersensitive to sulphite, with symptoms such as hives, itchiness, stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Under Singapore's Food Regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies, SFA said.

All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

Sulphite does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites.

Those who have purchased the affected product and are intolerant or allergic to sulphites should not consume them.

Those who have consumed the honey dates and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for inquiries.