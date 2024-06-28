 Dive into Greenwood Fish Market's 12th World Oyster Festival, Latest Makan News - The New Paper
Dive into Greenwood Fish Market's 12th World Oyster Festival

Dive into a world of fresh and delicious oysters.PHOTO: GREENWOOD FISH MARKET
Farah Daley
Journalist
Jun 28, 2024 11:14 am

Calling all oyster aficionados.

Get ready to shuck your way through a world of flavour at Greenwood Fish Market's highly anticipated 12th World Oyster Festival from July 1 to 31.

This annual celebration of the humble bivalve promises to be a shucking good time, offering the largest oyster selection in Singapore.

Foodies can embark on a global oyster odyssey with a staggering 22 oyster varieties flown in from 8 different countries, at Greenwood's idyllic seaside restaurant at Sentosa Cove's Quayside Isle.

We were presented with six different varieties but chef-owner Alan Lee suggested we save the best for last: Krystale Specials No. 3 and Krys Super Specials No. 1, both from France.

Whether you prefer the savoury and sweet notes of Castle Black No. 4 from Ireland or the dense, crunchy and iodised sweetness of Tarbouriech Pink Specials No. 3 (also known as Pink Diamond) from New Zealand, there's an oyster to satisfy every craving.

Spicy, sweet and savoury new eats this July

The oysters also were impeccably paired with a Pinot Gris from Germany, boasting a fruity bouquet of apples, pears, citrus and hints of pistachio.

For those new to the world of oysters, Greenwood offers a la carte orders so you can try a few different varieties but for the true oyster enthusiast, the popular 16-piece Oyster Tasting Platter ($109.95) is a must-try, offering a curated selection.

12th World Oyster Festival

Where: Greenwood Fish Market's Bukit Timah and Quayside Isle outlets.
When: July 1 to 31
Info: greenwoodfishmarket.com/event/12th-world-oyster-festival-2024

