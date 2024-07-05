Makan ideas for that get-together of foodies

Nothing gets many of us more excited than stepping out to meet friends and family for meals.

And with the rain cooling the days of late, dining al fresco is back on the list of options.

Here are five ideas you can consider for your next get-together of foodies.

1. Madam Ang KK by Old Seng Choong

Ang ku kueh holds a special place in many Singaporeans’ hearts as it was the traditional confection for special occasions.

With the launch of Madam Ang KK by Old Seng Choong, the ang ku kueh is now available in a rainbow of colours with 16 exciting flavours – from traditional fillings of mung bean and peanut to modern ones of hazelnut praline and truffle mushroom.

Madam Ang KK by Old Seng Choong, which also offers soft and fluffy steamed baos with its own range of flavours, can be found at Paragon Shopping Center, #B1-K12.

2. salted caramel milk

Out of the many flavours in food and drinks, salted caramel is easily a crowd's favourite.

F&N Magnolia has launched the limited-edition Salted Caramel Low Fat Flavoured Milk for a glass of indulgence but with less guilt.

"Rich and creamy with the perfect balance of sweet and saltiness, it is the ideal treat anytime of the day, perfect for dessert-lovers looking for a nutritious delight."

Available exclusively at FairPrice in 946ml packs at $3.63.

3. you can eat a 'mood'

Launched by Hue, these "moods" are snacks to suit your moments, be it the need for a pick-me-up or a little treat.

Centred on calm, energy, fulfillment and uplift, the snacks contain science-backed natural ingredients presented in multi-sensory fun bites from chew to burst and pop.

The ingredients, which are commonly used in traditional wellness remedies, have powerful abilities to regulate moods.

Hue can be bought on the official website, TikTok and Limitless, a non-profit organisation that supports youth mental wellness in Singapore.

4. exclusive pepper lunch at pasir ris mall

To mark its 30th anniversary, Pepper Lunch launches a 4.0 dining concept at the newly opened Pasir Ris Mall with special dishes include the mall-exclusive Chicken Karaage and Ebi Fry J’ Curry Rice, and Cheesy Omelette.

Till July 31, diners at Pepper Lunch Pasir Ris Mall can enjoy the Chicken Karaage and Ebi Fry J’Curry Rice for $15.90 with a choice of complimentary side dish and drink. Diners can also add a side of Tako (Octopus) Karaage ($5.90) or Tori (Chicken) Karaage ($4.90) to their meal.

There are limited-edition Pepper Lunch Collective merchandise on sale and diners can meet Peppie, the new mascot.

5. nostalgic makan at the lobby lounge

Step back in time at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore's Lobby Lounge.

Heritage Afternoon Tea elegantly pays homage to the nation's origins, celebrating Singapore's food culture and rich flavours through three chapters: East Meets West, Local Takes Centre Stage and The Melting Pot.

The chapters take diners from the ubiquitous chicken rice but with a modern twist to the beloved chilli crab in soft buns and laksa.

Heritage Afternoon Tea is available at $52++ per person on weekdays and $59++ per person on weekends and public holidays.

To make a booking, go to the Lobby Lounge website.