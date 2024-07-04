Uncle Roger to open first restaurant in Malaysia

Fans can look forward to a unique dining experience that combines delicious food with a healthy dose of laughter.

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, better known to his legions of fans as Uncle Roger, has teased the launch of his first restaurant in his home country.

The announcement came as a surprise midway through a YouTube video on July 1 in which Ng, dressed in his signature Uncle Roger persona, explored the vibrant Penang food scene popularised by the late Anthony Bourdain.

Ng rose to internet fame with his hilarious and exaggerated critiques of online food videos, particularly his now-iconic takedown of a BBC egg fried rice recipe.

His portrayal of Uncle Roger, a stereotypical middle-aged Asian man who champions "authentic" Asian cooking, has garnered him a loyal following worldwide.

In the recent video, Uncle Roger highlights the unique ingredients and flavours that define Malaysian cuisine, emphasising their rarity outside the country.

This segues perfectly into his surprise announcement: "See this, niece and nephew, that's why if you like food, you have to travel to Uncle Roger's country, Malaysia. Because so many ingredients we don't export, you can't get it outside of this country."

He then adds with a mischievous grin, "And by the way, another reason to go to Malaysia: Uncle Roger actually going to open my very first restaurant over there for you, coming soon later this year."

This announcement effectively clarifies previous rumours of Uncle Roger-themed restaurants in Malaysia. Ng has confirmed that these were not his ventures, and fans can expect his official debut in the Malaysian restaurant scene later in 2024.

Uncle Roger's upcoming restaurant promises to be a fusion of authentic Malaysian flavours and Ng's signature comedic touch.