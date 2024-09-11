 Uncle Roger slammed for 'poor' joke at his new restaurant, Latest World News - The New Paper
Uncle Roger slammed for 'poor' joke at his new restaurant

Some netizens did not appreciate Uncle Roger's comedy this time.PHOTOS: KL FOODIE/FACEBOOK
Farah Daley
Journalist
Sep 11, 2024 03:22 pm

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, popularly known as Uncle Roger, is facing backlash from Malaysians following the opening of his first restaurant in Kuala Lumpur.

Ng was featured in a video posted on KL Foodie's Facebook page introducing his restaurant Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger to viewers.

Located on the seventh storey of Pavilion Elite in the heart of Bukit Bintang, it's obvious that the prices of items offered on the menu would not be cheap to the locals.

However, a comment he made about affordability has rubbed netizens the wrong way.

Referring to Uncle Roger's Special Fry Rice (Spicy) on the menu, Ng says: "If you're poor, just get this one, only RM18 in Pavilion. What can you get in Pavilion for RM18? Maybe one sock."

Facebook user KL Chong wrote: "Your words have already shown how you look down on poor people."

Nur Aniesya said: "Poor people don't go to Pavilion. We just take a selfie in front of it."

Jamme Jamme commented: "RM18 for fried rice? I will never try even if I can afford it."

Others defended Ng's humour and urged Malaysians to support him.

"He is Malaysian, now internationally known," wrote Aryan Redzuan. "We should be proud of him."

Nora Stellina Abdul chimed in: "You expect him to sell at RM5 and please people who can't afford it? Just wish him the best if you can't support him."

 

